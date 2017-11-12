'Digimon Adventure tri.' Movie 6 Release Date, Spoilers: Final Chapter to Hit Japanese Theaters in May 2018

Digimon Adventure tri. Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming anime movie, "Digimon Adventure tri.: Bokura no Mirai (Digimon Adventure tri.: Our Future)," the final installment in the six-part Digimon movie series.

The final chapter in the six-part anime movie series "Digimon Adventure tri." is coming in 2018, and an official theater screening date has been announced. How will the DigiDestined's reunion adventure wrap up in "Bokura no Mirai (Our Future)"?

As of the moment, no other detail has been revealed about the movie other than the theatrical screening date, which will also coincide with the movie's Blu-ray and pre-paid release.

Additionally, the key visual art for the movie has been officially unveiled. It was first teased at the end of the fifth installment's theatrical screening.

The image shows the first generation DigiDestined and their partner Digimon desperately reaching out to new DigiDestined, Meiko Mochizuki, and her Digimon, Meicoomon, as they fall away alongside a huge black feather that may well belong to the mysterious Digimon that appeared at the end of the previous chapter.

This new Digimon is the result of the fusion of Raguelmon, which is the mega evolved form of Meicoomon, and Ophanimon Falldown Mode, which, in turn. is the mega evolved form of an angry Ophanimon, and is the Digimon partner of Hikari Yagami.

With the threat of this newly formed Digimon, coupled with the Digital World's continuing engulfment of the Real World, it is up to the DigiDestined and their Digimon to ensure that the ensuing damage will be kept at a minimal level. And they will have to do this while also dealing with the sudden disappearance of Taichi Yagami.

What future awaits the DigiDestined at the end of their biggest battle yet?

"Digimon Adventure tri.: Bokura no Mirai (Digimon Adventure tri.: Our Future)" will be released in Japan on May 5, 2018. The preliminary release of the theatrical limited version Blu-ray, as well as the pre-paid online delivery, will also be launched on the same day.

More information about the movie will be released at a later date.