Director John Francis Daley Confirms 'Flashpoint' Movie Is Still Pushing Through

Facebook/JusticeLeagueMovie The Flash, here featured in a retro posted for the DC Comics' "Justice League" movie poster, will have a solo outing in the much-delayed "Flashpoint" movie.

For a while, it looked like the "Flashpoint" movie was not going to happen anymore. Over the weekend, however, John Francis Daley took to Twitter to confirm that the film is still happening and that it is going to be helmed by "Game Night" directors Jonathan M. Goldstein and Daley himself.

Right now, it looks like Goldstein and Daley, who also collaborated in "Spider-Man: Homecoming," are still in early talks with Warner about the "Flashpoint" movie. However, the fact that the film is still happening despite previous speculations that it's not is good news enough for fans, especially since the waiting game for Barry Allen's solo debut on the big screen feels like forever now.

Last weekend, Daley posted on Twitter a GIF of the Flash rushing up a wall. The GIF went with the caption, "It's happening!" confirming that the project is not dead after all.

According to reports, Daley and Goldstein have been discussing the project with DC Films and Warner Bros. since the beginning of this year but they have not yet come up with something concrete. That probably explains why neither Warner Bros. nor the duo has given an official update about the much-awaited film.

The "Flashpoint" movie reportedly fell into the hands of Daley and Goldstein by choice. After the studio gave the two directors a list of potential titles to work on from Warner Bros. and DC Films, they ended up picking "Flashpoint." Considering that they really wanted to do the project from the start, there is no reason to worry about it seeing the light of the day or not.

As for its plot, there are speculations that since "Flashpoint" has a pretty convoluted storyline, it may be difficult for Warner Bros. and its creators to translate it to the big screen. Hence, the film could end up in a trilogy.

"Flashpoint" is expected to open in theaters in 2020.