Disabled grandmother says she survived hours-long sexual assault by praying to God

A 58-year-old disabled grandmother allegedly sexually assaulted for hours by a 28-year-old intruder inside her California home says she prayed to God for strength to survive. Now, family and friends are seeking help so she can move.

"She was able to survive this attack by praying, by speaking to this individual words of prayer, and that's why she is alive with us today,” the disabled grandmother’s daughter, who was not publicly identified, told Fox 11.

The City of Fontana Police Department announced they arrested sexual assault suspect Raul Alzaga, 28, of Pomona Wednesday after he tried to take his life.

Officers said they responded at approximately 1:00 a.m. Tuesday to a report about a possible assault in the 7800 block of Juniper Avenue in Fontana. They soon found the disabled grandmother and determined she was sexually assaulted.

“The suspect entered the home by removing screens from the window and forcing his way into the room where the victim was,” the Fontana Police Department said in a statement.

Police noted that before assaulting the grandmother, Alzaga allegedly entered another residence on the same block of Juniper Avenue and sexually assaulted another female. He was scared off, however, by a family member.

"He actually entered another victim’s house through an open door, that victim screamed and then a family member scared him off, and then shortly after, he entered that second victim’s house where he committed that violent sexual assault," police public information officer Kevin Anderson told Fox 11.

Recorded on a security video wearing a t-shirt that says "Stop Snitching," Alzaga was also shown checking to see if doors and windows were locked.

The victim’s daughter told Fox 11 that when the suspect broke into her mother’s apartment, her mother reportedly told him, "I’m praying for you. God loves you."

"She is by far the strongest person we've ever known in our whole lives," the daughter said.

She further added that if she could speak with Alzaga, she would tell him: "Thank you for not killing my mom. God loves you. Repent for your sins. Don't ever hurt anybody like this again."

Alzaga reportedly tried to escape arrest, but Anderson said he tried to cut his throat when officers cornered him.

"He took out a knife on his person. He started to cut his own throat while officers are trying to apprehend him," said Anderson.

He survived and is now recovering in the hospital. He faces multiple charges.

The family of the rape victim is now trying to raise $50,000 in a GoFundMe campaign to help her move to a safer neighborhood.

“Our mom and family have endured a horrible attack and nightmare. We are doing a fundraiser for our incredible and beautiful mom. She is disabled, paralyzed from the waist down, and she was horrifically attacked and sexually assaulted," her family stated in their appeal.

"This monstrous attack has impacted her not only physically but mentally, as well. By the grace of God she miraculously survived this horrible ordeal and is need of many things to help with the rebuilding process. She is in need of new housing, new furniture, moving costs, lawyers’ fees, doctors’ fees, etc. If God has put it on your heart to help support her in her time of need, we would greatly appreciate it.”