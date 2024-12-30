Home News Discovery of 100-year-old cross medallion in Jerusalem by 10-year-old boy sparks excitement

A school field trip to Ein Kerem in the Judean Hills turned into a once-in-a-lifetime discovery for a 10-year-old boy, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) reported on Sunday.

According to The Jerusalem Post, “The golden medallion, which features a micro-mosaic technique, was examined by Amit Re’em, the IAA's Jerusalem District Archaeologist.”

Ein Kerem is recognized as a significant pilgrimage destination for Christians who desire to see the birthplace of John the Baptist. It is also where Mary, the mother of Jesus, had a significant visit with her cousin, Elizabeth (John’s mother).

Nehorai Nir, the boy who discovered the mosaic cross medallion, explained how he found it.

“I ran to pick it up and discovered a worm inside, so I reluctantly put it down, but on the way back up the hill, I suddenly saw a colorful object shining in the dirt. I pulled it out and was immediately very excited," Nir said.

In Israel, any unique or seemingly ancient item must be reported to the Antiquities Authority for verification, as archaeological finds, including those over 100 years old, are considered state property. Keeping such items without proper reporting is illegal and may result in legal penalties, including fines and imprisonment.

The medallion is not considered an antiquity because it is “only between 100-200 years old,” according to IAA archaeologist Re’em.

Although not from a more ancient era, the discovery still sparked considerable excitement.

Re’em explained that the craftsmanship of the medallion required great skill. “This technique was developed in Rome about the year 1800 or slightly earlier and continued until the early 20th century."

He added, “This cross is a testament to the personal story of a pilgrim who visited Ein Karem 100 to 200 years ago, reflecting the centrality of the Holy Land to the three monotheistic religions.”

It was no small feat for people a couple of hundred years ago to traverse land and sea “just to touch the soil where it all began.”

The discovery of the cross medallion pays homage all these years later to the dedication of Christian pilgrims.

This article was originally published at All Israel News