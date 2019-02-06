Disney theme park to host its first 'Magical Pride' LGBT parade

Disney will be sponsoring its first LGBT pride parade this year at its Paris theme park.

The function will be called, "Magical Pride" and will take place on June 1, 2019, at Disneyland Paris, according to Magical Pride.com

"Celebrating diversity at the place where dreams come true, Magical Pride warmly welcomes anyone and everyone to come and party, play and stay at Disneyland Paris," the park’s website says.

"Gay Days" at Walt Disney World in central Florida have been held the first Saturday in June since 1991, but the company has never officially sanctioned the event. According to Gay Star News, Magical Pride has been unofficially taking in Disneyland Paris since 2014, but this year marks the first time the park is endorsing and organizing the parade.

The multinational mass media and entertainment company has been slowly adopting and promoting LGBT views, as seen on its television shows and movies such as "Beauty and the Beast," and "Doc McStuffins" in 2018. In 2017, "Star vs. the Forces of Evil" introduced the company's first male princess on the same show that previously drew controversy for featuring the first same-sex kisses.

The child-geared enterprise will also feature an openly gay role in their upcoming Disney's live-action film, "Jungle Cruise."

Disney is following in the footsteps of many other family-based companies. Last year, the popular Macy's Thanksgiving parade, which has also been known for its wholesome celebrations, made headlines for its first controversial public display of same-sex relations.

Conservative groups, such as the American Family Association, have warned that Disney's support for an activist LGBT agenda is immoral and promotes sinful behaviors.