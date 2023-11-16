Disney World launches pronoun pins for employees to self-declare their sexual identity

Disney World is beginning to allow employees to add their self-declared pronouns to their official name pins, with the idea first being introduced for custodial staff at EPCOT theme park.

The Daily Caller first published a report about the pronoun pins on Monday, citing as sources multiple employees who spoke with the publication on the condition of anonymity.

The pronoun pin initiative is presently voluntary and limited to the custodial department, according to the Caller, though it is possible that it will be expanded to include other staff later.

“Hi everyone, we are excited to introduce pronoun name tags in our area!” stated a form for the pins, as quoted by the Caller. “Pronoun name tags help us understand each other more and bring a positive impact within our community!”

The Christian Post reached out to Disney regarding the Daily Caller story, and this article will be updated if a response is received.

In recent years, Disney has weathered allegations that the family entertainment company has become increasingly “woke” regarding both the content of its television and movie offerings, as well as how it handles diversity and inclusiveness behind the scenes.

For example, last year, the company spoke out against Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill, which, among other things, prohibits public school teachers from discussing LGBT issues with elementary school students.

In response to Disney’s activism, Florida lawmakers passed a bill dissolving the theme park's special rights and privileges it had as a special administrative tax zone, which included exemptions from assorted local regulations.

For his part, Disney CEO Bob Iger said at a town hall held in November of last year that he "regretted" the decision to advocate against the legislation, saying, “I was sorry to see us dragged into that battle.”

Last year, Disney released a "Pride Collection" clothing line for children, including sweaters, T-shirts, baby clothes and other items with the LGBT movement rainbow flag on them.

"The Disney Pride Collection was created by LGBTQIA+ employees and allies at The Walt Disney Company and is a reflection of their incredible contributions and place at the heart of the company," the corporation stated at the time. "We stand in solidarity with our LGBTQIA+ community everywhere."

Organizations like the watchdog group the Parents Television and Media Council have also accused Disney of sexualizing children in their entertainment content.

“Going back decades, programs on the Disney Channel that were targeted to preteens emphasized romantic relationships, even though the target audience was [children aged] 8, 9, 10 [and] 11,” said PTC Vice President Melissa Henson in an earlier interview with The Christian Post.