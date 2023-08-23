Parents beware: Inside Story on 'Haunted Mansion' film's necromancy, divination, unbiblical sentiment

The Bible precludes Christians from engaging in divination (supernatural attempts to retrieve information), necromancy (communicating with the dead), and other such antics.

Yet these themes and practices are apparently alive and well in "Haunted Mansion," a new Disney film in theaters.

Christian Post reporter Ian Giatti breaks down what parents need to know, why it matters, and why people dismissing the film as mere entertainment should take a closer look:

