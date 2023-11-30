Home Podcast 'Disturbing': True evil exposed in videos documenting Hamas terrorists' Oct. 7 attack on Israel

As the Israel-Hamas war stretches on, horrific stories of gruesome violence and despair continue to emerge from the Oct. 7 attack at the hands of Hamas terrorists.

Christian Post reporter Samantha Kamman was recently among the people invited to the Israel Embassy in Washington to watch raw footage from the attack compiled by the Israeli government — unsettling events and images she said have stuck with her.

"There were so many disturbing clips — just truly awful to see," she said on the most recent episode of "The Inside Story" podcast, describing one video that showed two small kids whose father was killed in front of them as they tried to flee.

"[The] little boys, you could tell they're scared [and] don't really know what to do. ... They just both started sobbing over the death of their dad."

The heartbreaking footage revealed one of the kids saying he was blind in his eye as a result of the attack. At the same time, a terrorist armed with guns nonchalantly opened the family's refrigerator and pulled out a drink, underscoring the inhumane and otherworldly behavior exhibited that day.

Listen to Kamman share more about the footage, her time at the March For Israel — and more:

