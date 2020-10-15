Doctors seeking approval to transplant dead man’s penis onto trans-identified woman’s groin Doctors seeking approval to transplant dead man’s penis onto trans-identified woman’s groin

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Doctors at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston are seeking approval to perform a first-of-its-kind surgery to attach the penis of a dead man onto a woman who identifies as transgender.

The operation, which hasn't yet been approved, would involve attaching an organ donor's penis to the groin of a biological female. The surgeons are also waiting for a volunteer to be the first test patient.

Federal donor regulations prohibit vascularized composite allografts — tissue harvesting in organ donation of specific body parts such as limbs and genitalia — unless the donor wishes to donate and permission has also been given from the donor's next of kin upon death.

“This would be a quantum leap if you were able to transplant a real penile structure,” said Dr. Curtis Cetrulo, a plastic and reconstructive surgeon at Massachusetts General Hospital, to MedPage Today.

“It’s certainly pushing the boundaries.”

Cetrulo added: “We’re ready to do it, and we could do it pretty soon if we get it approved. I’m hopeful we can do it. It would be super helpful to a lot of [trans-identifying] patients.”

Some young women who seek to physically transition have permanently altered their bodies by getting elective double mastectomies, which are often called "top surgeries" among transgender activists and their allies.

An additional procedure, which is performed less often on transgender-identifying females and is euphemistically referred to as "bottom surgeries" attempts to create makeshift genitalia resembling a biological male. During phalloplasty operations, tissue is surgically removed from the patient's forearm and thigh to construct a pseudo-phallus. These complex operations often involve several follow-up procedures.

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

"The manipulation or removal of healthy sex organs, to cure the body dysphoria generated by rigid, cultural, sex-role stereotypes, in effort to help someone feel better, is macabre enough," investigative journalist Jennifer Bilek said in an email to The Christian Post on Wednesday.

Bilek has researched and written extensively on the money streams behind the medicalization of gender at the 11th Hour Blog and in several other publications.

"To suggest this is helpful, by a medical industry poised to profit from these maniacal surgeries and the attendant problems likely to arise from them, only adds to the insanity of our cultures," she added.

Through the near-constant push of gender ideology, society has been pulverized with the lie that human beings can change sex, Bilek said.

"Adding the sex organ of a dead individual to fulfill an attempt to sculpt a preposterous falsehood — that of changing sex — shows how malignant the propaganda of 'transgenderism' has become in western cultures," she continued, when asked to comment on what has most contributed to the breakdown in medical ethics in this arena.

"We ought to be ashamed, but we celebrate it. These medical professionals should be brought up on charges and we laud them instead, as they stuff their pockets on young people's pain and will stuff them again to cure necrosis bound to occur from attaching dead flesh to live bodies."

In 2016, the Massachusetts hospital performed a successful penis transplant on a man whose penis had been partially removed due to penile cancer.

Dr. Devin O’Brien-Coon, an associate professor of plastic and reconstructive surgery and chief medical director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Transgender Health, said in a Yahoo Life interview last week that in males, penis transplants are usually reconnected to what is left of the existing organ whereas it is a "much different scenario" anatomically with a biological woman who identifies as transgender.

"The technical details," for such penis transfers onto females, "have not yet been optimized," he said, adding that the largest advantage for a penile transplant over a phalloplasty surgery is the possibility of having a spontaneous erection without a prosthetic device, in addition to orgasm with ejaculation.

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit