Home News Dog the Bounty Hunter’s grandson fatally shot by stepson in accident

Duane “Dog” Chapman and his wife, Francie Chapman, are mourning the death of their 13-year-old grandson, Anthony, who was accidentally shot and killed by Francie’s son, Gregory Zecca, on July 19 at an apartment in Naples, Florida.

According to a report from TMZ, Anthony was killed in what authorities called an accidental shooting. The Collier County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a statement to People that deputies responded to a call around 8 p.m. Eastern time on that day regarding a shooting.

“This was an isolated incident,” the sheriff’s office said, adding that no arrests have been made. “We are conducting a thorough investigation looking into all the elements. The investigation includes statements from witnesses who were at the scene, forensic testing, subpoenas and search warrants.”

Chapman, 72, and Francie Chapman released a statement through a representative to TMZ, expressing the family’s grief.

“We are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible, tragic accident and would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson, Anthony,” they said.

Gregory Zecca is Francie’s son from a previous marriage. She and Chapman married in 2021 after bonding over their shared experience of losing their spouses. Beth Chapman, Dog’s fifth wife, died in 2019 at age 51 following a battle with cancer, while Francie’s late husband, Bob, died from cancer just months earlier.

Chapman, the former star of the A&E reality series "Dog the Bounty Hunter," is a father of 13 children. He shares children with multiple women, including his late wife, Beth, and ex-wives Lyssa Rae Brittain, Anne Tegnell and Fonda Sue Darnell. In 2023, he revealed he had discovered he'd fathered another son named Jon.

In a previous interview with The Christian Post, Chapman reflected on how his faith has sustained him through multiple personal tragedies, including the 2006 death of his daughter, Barbara Katy, and Beth’s passing in 2019.

“My journey has built faith,” Chapman said. “I’ve been through some terrible stuff, but it builds faith when you can look back and tell other people, ‘Look, I’ve been there, done that. Here’s what you do.’ And then they do it. I love sharing my testimony … so others don’t have to go through it.”

After Beth’s death, Chapman recalled falling into depression and grief.

“With all of that, I was very depressed; I was sad,” he said. “After Beth died, I’d see these other couples and think, ‘Well, she’s up there partying with Jesus and I’m down here bawling every day.’”

He said he turned to prayer and asked God for another partner.

“I said, ‘Alright God, bring me a Christian; I want a girl who knows the Holy Ghost and can speak in tongues.’ And God brought her right to me.”

Chapman described his marriage to Francie as “God-ordained” and said their shared faith forms the foundation of their relationship.

Together, the couple has been involved in ministry work, recently moving to Naples, where they are helping launch a center for girls and women who have escaped abuse, the sex industry, and other traumatic situations. The center is being led by Francie Chapman and ministry leader Katie Souza.

“She really loves the counseling,” Chapman said. “A lot of these places don’t talk about God, but Katie and Francie throw the Lord in there.”

The longtime bounty hunter, who was raised in the Assemblies of God denomination, has often said that his career, personal struggles and public platform have allowed him to testify to God’s presence.

“I want people to know I stand for God,” he said. “And I believe God is pouring out His Spirit on all flesh like never before, and I’m excited to be a part of that.”