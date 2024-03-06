Home News DOJ ends investigation into SBC leaders over allegations of abuse cover-up; no charges filed

The United States Department of Justice has completed its investigation into alleged abuse within the Southern Baptist Convention and has decided not to file any charges against the nation’s largest Protestant denomination.

The DOJ concluded its investigation into the SBC leadership last week, The Tennessean reported Wednesday, with federal officials opting not to charge any of the convention leaders.

“On February 29, 2024, counsel for the SBC Executive Committee was informed that the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York concluded its investigation into the EC (executive committee) with no further action to be taken,” stated Jonathan Howe, vice president of communications for the SBC.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

The end of the investigation suggests that federal authorities did not find evidence to charge SBC leaders with an abuse cover-up, The Tennessean added.

In August 2022, the SBC confirmed that the DOJ was investigating the denomination and its entities following the release of a report by Guidepost Solutions that was commissioned by the SBC's Executive Committee that detailed how some leaders allegedly mistreated victims of abuse and had mishandled allegations of abuse.

“For almost two decades, survivors of abuse and other concerned Southern Baptists have been contacting the [SBC Executive Committee] to report child molesters and other abusers who were in the pulpit or employed as church staff,” read the Guidepost report’s executive summary, in part.

“They made phone calls, mailed letters, sent emails, appeared at SBC and EC meetings, held rallies, and contacted the press…only to be met, time and time again, with resistance, stonewalling, and even outright hostility from some within the EC.”

In a statement emailed to The Christian Post in August 2022, the SBC Executive Committee said they were “resolved to fully and completely cooperate with the investigation” by the DOJ.

The SBC leadership went on to note that “our reform efforts are not finished” and said their “commitment to cooperate with the Department of Justice is born from our demonstrated commitment to transparently address the scourge of sexual abuse.”

“While so many things in the world are uncertain, we can be certain that we serve a mighty God. Nothing, including this investigation, takes Him by surprise,” the SBC leaders continued. “We take comfort in that and humbly ask you to be in prayer in the days and weeks ahead. Specifically, we ask God to grant wisdom and discernment to each person dealing with the investigation.”

Last month, the SBC’s Abuse Reform Implementation Task Force presented a new curriculum to the SBC Executive Committee centered on helping member congregations prevent and respond to accusations of sexual abuse. The new curriculum is slated to be unveiled at the SBC's Annual Meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana, in June.