Dolly Parton gives live performance of 'He’s Alive' to mark Jesus' resurrection

Legendary country singer Dolly Parton festively wished everyone a “Happy Easter” on Sunday with a quarantined rendition of the song “He’s Alive.”

With a backdrop complete with a wooden cross and surrounded by Easter lilies, the 74-year-old explained that she usually performs the song with a big choir, but because of nationwide stay-at-home orders she performed a stripped version of the tune while playing her guitar.

“This year, we’re gonna kinda stay around the house a little bit, right? But that doesn’t mean we can’t worship in the same way that we should because we don’t have to go to a building, to a church to worship God,” Parton said.

“The Kingdom of Heaven is within and so let’s just do that this year. There’ll always be pretty dresses and hats and shoes.”

Parton revealed that someone told her they had “a rough week,” to which she responded, “Just think of the rough week Jesus had and look how well that turned out for us.”

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Parton has been encouraging her followers to “keep the faith.” Last month in a video post, she said she believes God will “dissolve the situation.”

“It’s the light, I believe, that’s gonna dissolve the situation,” she said. “I think God’s in this, I really do. I think He’s trying to hold us up to the light so we can see ourselves and see each other through the eyes of love. And I hope we learn that lesson.”

“I think that when this passes, we’re gonna all be better people. So I know that I have a positive attitude about it, as negative as it seems to be right now. So just keep the faith. Don’t be too scared. It’s gonna be alright. God loves us.”