Dolly Parton says Kenny Rogers is in Heaven asking God to spread light on the world’s darkness

Country star Dolly Parton is mourning the loss of her dear friend and fellow icon, Kenny Rogers, and said she knows he is now in Heaven talking to God.

In an emotional Instagram video hours after Rogers died at age 81 surrounded by his family, Parton reflected on her longtime bond with the singer and shared what she believes he is now doing in Heaven.

"I couldn't believe it this morning when I turned on the TV, checking to see what the coronavirus was doing and they told me that my friend and singing partner, Kenny Rogers, had passed away,” Parton somberly said in her video message.

“I know that we all know Kenny's in a better place than we are today. But I'm pretty sure he's going to be talking to God sometime today if he ain't already, and he's going to be asking Him to spread some light on a bunch of this darkness going on here,” she continued.

Parton said she loved Rogers with all of her heart and is now heartbroken.

“A big ole' chunk of it has gone with him today,” Parton said of her heart.

In the caption of her video post, she further shared her grief.

“You never know how much you love somebody until they’re gone. I’ve had so many wonderful years and wonderful times with my friend Kenny, but above all the music and the success I loved him as a wonderful man and a true friend,” she wrote.

Parton added, “So you be safe with God and just know that I will always love you, Dolly.”

Several other famous country singers also shared tributes to Rogers, including Reba McEntire.

“Kenny, go rest high on that mountain. Please tell mama and daddy hi for me. Thank you for your friendship and your love. We are going to miss you but we are so happy you’re singing with the angels in Heaven. Can’t wait to see you again one of these days. Rest in peace my friend,” McEntire wrote.