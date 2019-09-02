Dolly Parton collaborates on Christian song ‘God Only Knows,’ says it’s ‘the best’ she's ever heard

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

Iconic singer Dolly Parton teamed up with two-time Grammy Award-winning duo for King & Country for their final version of their smash hit “God Only Knows.”

“God Only Knows” was recently awarded “Song of the Year” at the K-LOVE Awards and is the band's longest-charting No. 1 hit on the Billboard Christian Airplay chart. With over 202 million radio impressions and over 25 million streams across all digital platforms, the single reached famous producer Timbaland, who made a remix of the song.

Explaining the collaboration with Parton, the band, consisting of Joel and Luke Smallbone, said on social media, “When we originally spoke to @dollyparton on the phone, her words were, ‘When I first heard ‘God Only Knows’ I thought it was one of the best songs I’d ever heard. I feel that this is a good song for right now. I know that it touched me at a time when I needed to be lifted up.’”

“Our jaws fell on the floor. The word ‘honored’ doesn’t quite say it when it comes to her collaborating with us,” they stated.

for King & Country’s powerful Christian lyrics and vocals along with Parton’s country flavor is a match made in music heaven.

The Australian pair described the collaboration as “the most thrilling New Music Release we’ve ever had.”

The music video is equally compelling as it follows the narrative of three different people whose lives are in turmoil and looking for hope. Each singer plays dual characters, one a performer and the other a downtrodden person.

Parton plays herself and a prostitute, complete with fishnet stockings; Joel plays a person overcome by addiction and Luke plays someone who is ill in the hospital.

"This song was Heaven-sent," Parton shared in an exclusive interview with ET online. "I wanted to be a part of it because it just speaks to so many people out there that are having a hard time going through rough times."

The music video came about after the duo reached out to Parton’s management hoping she would sing on a remix of the song. She heard the song and was sold. They solidified the deal over Skype while she was in Nashville and they were in Los Angeles.

"It's a beautiful song and I love singin' it with them," Parton told ET. "I think we need this song this day and time."