Singer Moriah Peters Smallbone performs ‘It’s a dream come true’ in new Disney 'Cinderella' soundtrack

Christian singer Moriah Peters Smallbone announced to fans that she was chosen by Disney to sing a classic "Cinderella" song for their upcoming signature collection.

“It’s a dream come true! @Disney asked me to reimagine #Cinderella's "A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes" in celebration of this beloved classic being added to their Signature Collection!” the singer announced on Instagram on June 19.

She encouraged her followers to “bring home the magic” by purchasing the Blu-ray copy of “Cinderella.”

Her husband, Joel Smallbone, who's a member of for King & Country, likewise celebrated his wife’s dreams coming true on social media.

“When @Disney called and asked Moriah to reimagine/sing this song for their @DisneyCinderella trailer (which released a week ago today!) it was quite a moment…” he celebrated in a Friday post on Instagram.

Once he heard his wife sing the classic song while recording it at an “Airbnb in Australia,” he said he felt the impact of the opportunity even more.

“... The full beauty and truth of it hit home for me. my wife has lived out this song since the day we met…” he gushed, ending his post by saying he’s “cheering her on.”

“Have faith in your dreams and someday/ your rainbow will come smiling through/no matter how your heart is grieving/ if you keep on believing/ the dream that you wish will come true.” the singer is heard passionately singing in a clip she posted on Instagram.

Disney’s classic animation of “Cinderella" is now part of the Walt Disney Signature Collection and the National Film Registry.