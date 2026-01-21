Home News Donnie McClurkin says he’s praying for man who accused him of rape, sexual assault

Grammy-winning gospel star and pastor of Perfecting Faith Church in Freeport, New York, Donnie McClurkin, says he's praying for a man who accused him of repeatedly raping and sexually assaulting him in a lawsuit earlier this month.

McClurkin, 66, said even though he hasn't seen 43-year-old Giuseppe Corletto, who once worked as his assistant, for about 11 years, he is praying he'll “give his life to the Lord” and “regain some kind of lucid thought” as he dismissed the claims against him as a loud and boisterous lie.

“I just want to let you all know, although this has caused much controversy and it has caused people to formulate opinions, and it's caused people to vilify and ridicule, the one thing I can say is, I’ve tried my best throughout all these years to be transparent. I’ve tried my best and held up the standard of Christ as best I can,” McClurkin told his more than 2 million followers during a recent Facebook Live broadcast.

“[I’m] flawed in many ways sometimes, but transparent. And I transparently tell you that this is all fabricated and untrue. And I’m praying for the gentleman. ... That he would regain some kind of lucid thought. And give his life to the Lord, really,” he added.

In his 15-page complaint against McClurkin filed in the Supreme Court of the state of New York on Jan. 2, Corletto seeks compensatory damages for McClurkin’s alleged violation of the Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Law, sexual battery and sexual assault.

Corletto alleges that he first attended McClurkin’s church in August 2003, when he was 21, after reading the singer’s 2001 book, Eternal Victim, Eternal Victor. McClurkin shares his testimony in the book about being delivered from homosexuality by God.

Corletto claims he sought out McClurkin’s ministry for “guidance” because he was “struggling with the acceptance of his sexuality in light of his religious beliefs.” Instead of receiving help, the filing states Corletto became a target for grooming and predation by McClurkin and at least one other member of his team, who began making sexual advances within three weeks of him starting to attend the church.

Corletto further alleged in graphic detail multiple instances over the next decade of McClurkin forcing him to engage in sexual acts against his will. These include an encounter at a hotel in Niagara Falls, New York, on June 28, 2013.

Corletto claims that after that incident, McClurkin wrote him an email apologizing for his behavior in which he described himself as “the actual epitome of a desperate dirty ‘old man.’”

“I want to apologize for all of my behavior that has been wrong and put you in a wrong place[.] I am the actual epitome of a desperate dirty ‘old man’ ... pawning and groping a young man who is just looking for a friendship and close plutonic [sic] relationship with someone he wants [,] looks to for help, guidance and spirituality,” McClurkin allegedly wrote in a copy of the email shared in the lawsuit.

“I was trying to go to a realm of sexuality that wasn't right and wasn't right FOR YOU~! (or me, for that matter). I feel so foul ... so stupid. I'm old enough to be your father and want to be something else to you. you don't have that desire for me and I shouldn't have it for you,” it continues. “I forced myself on you ... groping on you ... and when I think about it ... you never really touched me like that at all .... just wanted to sleep together and hug occasionally. … I am really embarrassed at how I am and how I acted.”

The lawsuit further states that Corletto returned to McClurkin's church in November 2015 to seek guidance while he "was experiencing mental health struggles," and he claims to have been assaulted again.

"Therein, Defendant MCCLURKIN engaged in further sexual misconduct against Plaintiff, taking advantage of Plaintiff’s vulnerability and currently fragile mental state," the lawsuit claims.

McClurkin said during the broadcast that he wanted to lend both his face and voice to previous denials of the allegations, reiterating to his followers that: “You have not heard the truth, but you will.”

“People do different things for different reasons and most of them are monetarily motivated, and it’s a shame. It’s a shame to proclaim yourself a victim of something that didn’t happen. [It] discredits the people that it has happened to. And it’s a shame,” McClurkin said.

“But the one thing that I do know is that truth will always prevail, and the disturbed minds of other people cannot prohibit the truth from speaking loudly,” he insisted. “Although a lie is very boisterous, loud and quick, the truth is very slow walking, but it takes a moment, and it comes to the foreground.”