Home News 'Dot Conner: Webtective' offers families a fun, faith-filled alternative to negative kids' movies

When Christian filmmakers Andrew and Jae Huff couldn’t find family films they felt comfortable showing their children, the husband-and-wife duo decided to make their own.

The result is “Dot Conner: Webtective,” a mystery-adventure movie that offers an alternative to what they see as an increasingly values-cluttered entertainment landscape.

“I just wanted all the stuff that was being forced into my kids’ content to be taken out,” Jae Huff told The Christian Post. “I wanted wholesome American family values, something like the movies I had when I was a kid. And at some point, I realized, if nobody else is going to make the content, we know how. So it’s up to us to find a way to do it.”

The film, inspired by the Huffs’ popular streaming series of the same name, follows internet sleuth Dot Conner (played by Gili Gould) as she is pulled into an espionage mystery after her father’s sudden disappearance.

What begins as the frantic call of a worried parent quickly unfolds into a larger adventure, one that asks Dot to rely on her faith to solve puzzles, navigate danger and lean on her friends and God for strength.

For the Huffs, who live in Tennessee, “Dot Conner” began as a small web series designed to teach biblical values in short, 10-minute episodes. It resonated with families, building a following online. But the couple felt the characters and world could expand into something bigger.

“We liked the characters, we liked the world, we especially liked the cast we were working with,” Andrew Huff explained. “We thought, let’s lean into the mystery adventure side of it. We wanted to create a film and get it on the big screen, because we’re a family that likes going to the movies. And we thought, let’s give families something they can actually see together, and enjoy, and trust.”

That commitment meant bypassing traditional Hollywood studios: the Huffs funded and distributed the project independently, a risky but deliberate decision, they said, to preserve the story’s heart and values.

“Independent movies rely on word-of-mouth and opening weekend attendance,” Andrew said. “But that also means you’re not beholden to an agenda that doesn’t fit your audience.”

While the series leaned heavily into biblical teaching, the big-screen adventure balances biblical themes with lighthearted adventure. “It’s very much a mystery, kind of fun, hilarious spy adventure,” Andrew said. “It still has biblical values and a strong Christian worldview, but it’s about leaning into the kind of stories we loved growing up.”

Dot’s relationship with her father, who sets her quest in motion, is also a focal point of the film. It was important to the Huffs, Andrew said, to highlight the importance of a strong family structure at a time when its seeing decreased visibility in film and media.

“One of my favorite scenes is when Dot and her dad are talking about Scripture,” Andrew said. “He’s the one who brings wisdom into the situation. I think that’s lacking in a lot of family entertainment, showing a strong father figure, a married couple, parents engaged with their children. We wanted that dynamic to be front and center.”

Though a faith-based film, the film’s balance is what makes it work for audiences of all kinds, Jae added.

“Sometimes Christian families worry a movie will be too preachy, while non-Christian families worry it’ll be uncomfortable,” she said. “But what we’ve heard from both sides is that it feels natural. Dot is a Christian girl, so of course she’s going to talk about God. But it’s woven in as part of her life. Nobody felt like it was forced.”

The Huffs shared how they relied on their Nashville-area community, bringing back the cast and crew from the series while tapping into the city’s growing filmmaking scene. They were able to secure screenings in 80 theaters across the Midwest and South, including Illinois, Alabama, Florida and Colorado.

Since the film’s release in theaters on Sept. 19, families have responded enthusiastically, Andrew said, adding that “not a lot of action movies happen in the Christian space.”

“We were glad we could do that for kids,” he said. “We love making movies. There just aren’t a lot of films out there for families or Christians to enjoy together. So that’s what we want to keep doing.”

At a recent Christian media conference, Dot Conner even walked away with awards, earning recognition not only from parents but from peers in the industry. “Even people without kids came up to us saying, ‘I loved this, it reminded me of Nancy Drew,’” Jae said. “That’s when we realized we’d tapped into something nostalgic too.”

“Dot Conner” marks the centerpiece of a growing brand that extends into books, church curriculum, and possibly even Vacation Bible School programming, according to the Huffs.

Through the film, the Huffs said they hope children to see themselves as curious and capable, while reassuring parents that the story honors their values.

“We always say, the first thing we want is for families to walk away with a smile on their face,” Andrew said. “But beyond that, we want them to see that the values they hold dear, the things they believe are right and true, those things matter. They’re worth putting on screen.”

“I want parents to know they don’t have to screen every second or fear what might pop up,” Jae added. “They can sit back, laugh with their kids, and know they’re safe.”