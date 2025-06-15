After 'Duck Dynasty' star Phil Robertson's death: A look inside his faith, life and legacy

By Billy Hallowell, Contributor
Phil Robertson of television show 'Duck Dynasty' speaks at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, outside Washington, DC on February 27, 2015.
Phil Robertson of television show "Duck Dynasty" speaks at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, outside Washington, DC on February 27, 2015. | NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

"Duck Dynasty" patriarch Phil Robertson died May 25 at the age of 79 after a battle with Alzheimer's, sparking touching tributes from his family members and fellow celebrities.

The Christian Post's Leah Klett joins "The Inside Story" to share with host Billy Hallowell her take on Robertson's life, faith and legacy.

Klett, who has interviewed Robertson and fellow family members, offered a touching and important look at the reality TV star's monumental impact in spreading the Gospel message.

Listen to her explain:

The Inside Story” takes you behind the headlines of the biggest faith, culture, and political headlines of the week. In 15 minutes or less, Christian Post staff writers and editors will help you navigate and understand what’s driving each story, the issues at play — and why it all matters.

