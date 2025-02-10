Home News ‘Thank you, Jesus’: Eagles coach praises God for blessing his team after Super Bowl victory

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni thanked Jesus on national television moments after his team clinched the Super Bowl, saying, “Thank you, God, thank you, Jesus.”

The Philadelphia Eagles delivered a decisive 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, capturing their second championship in franchise history.

Sirianni, who acknowledged the mounting pressure he faced at the start of the 2024 season, stood on the field when time expired. He was seen celebrating with his players, who doused him in Gatorade with four minutes remaining in the game.

The head coach then appeared on Fox for an interview, beginning with a declaration of gratitude. “God’s blessed us very much. He gave us all the talents to be able to get here. So first and foremost, thanks to Him,” he said in a video clip shared on X by Fox Sports NFL.

He also credited his roster and support staff for the achievement.

“This is the ultimate team game. You can’t be great without the greatness of others,” he said. “Great performance by everybody. Offense, defense, special teams, [Eagles GM] Howie [Roseman] getting us the guys, our coaching staff, these great players.”

The Eagles cruised through four quarters, never trailing and extending their lead to 34 points at one stretch, which established an unassailable gap against the Chiefs.

Moments after lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy, Sirianni addressed skeptics. “We didn’t really ever care about what anyone thought about how we won or their opinions,” he said. He then explained that the team’s main priority was to earn victories by any means necessary. Then he concluded, “But, thank you, God, thank you, Jesus.”

He greeted his family on the field, embracing his wife and children. Cameras captured him kissing his wife, Brett, then hugging his oldest son, Jacob. He picked up his youngest son, Miles, and announced, “Here come the happy tears,” while helping Miles lead a spirited chant.

In that same moment, onlookers observed him tear up, visibly moved by the culmination of the season.

Sirianni, in his fourth year as head coach, reached the NFL’s biggest stage for the second time in three seasons after a journey that included a loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII and a wild-card exit last year.

This time, his team prevented any doubts about its readiness, finishing with a performance that kept the Chiefs at bay and never once relinquished control of the scoreboard.

Sirianni spoke of the motivation that carried the team through the final stretch. He recalled a conversation from the players’ meeting the previous day, when they voiced their determination to keep the season going. He mentioned their desire for a parade and a ring ceremony, noting the plan to cap off the 2024 campaign with those celebrations.