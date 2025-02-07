Super Bowl LIX: 6 Christians starring in Sunday's big game
Super Bowl LIX will kick off at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Sunday, with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles squaring off for the second time in the last three Super Bowls.
A victory for the Chiefs would mark a third consecutive Super Bowl victory for them while the Eagles are searching for their first title since 2018.
As two of the most prolific teams in the league, players on both sidelines place a high emphasis on their Christian faith on and off the field.
Here are six Christians playing in Super Bowl LIX.
