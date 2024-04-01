Home News Easter brunch shooting leaves 1 dead, others injured in Tennessee

A man was killed and up to seven others were injured in a shooting at a Nashville restaurant in Tennessee on Easter Sunday. The incident followed an argument between two men, with one of them firing multiple shots before fleeing the scene.

Talking about the incident at Roasted Salemtown, Metro Nashville Police Department spokesperson Don Aaron reported that the altercation began during the Sunday brunch, resulting in the death of a man believed to be involved in the dispute.

Thirty-three-year-old Allen Beachem has been identified as the deceased, while 46-year-old Anton Rucker is the suspect in the case, according to WKRN.

Five individuals sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Another person received a graze wound, the cause of which remains uncertain. Additionally, a pregnant woman was taken to a hospital after experiencing a panic attack.

Authorities are actively seeking the public’s assistance to locate the suspect, who fled the scene in a Mercedes GLS 450, according to photographs shared by MNPD. The motive behind the argument is still under investigation, with no evidence suggesting prior acquaintance between the two men involved.

MNPD Commander Anthony McClain said the incident appears isolated, with no previous disturbances reported at the establishment.

“This was not a shootout, if you will,” Aaron, a public information officer, was quoted as saying.

“This was one person who decided to pull a gun based on an altercation occurring with another man, and then he fired multiple shots, resulting in the injuries I’ve just described.”

The shooting, which occurred shortly after 3 p.m., prompted immediate responses from police and medical teams.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene, with multiple gunshots heard and people in Easter attire fleeing the restaurant in distress. Local residents and bystanders recounted the rapid evacuation and the visible shock and fear among those present.

The restaurant, known for its vibrant brunch events and strong community ties, is co-owned by Ericka Fizer-Harvey and Will Radford.

Eight individuals were transported to various hospitals for treatment and evaluation, WKRN reports.

The suspect has a history of legal issues, including aggravated assault and drug charges, according to WKRN.

The community, including Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell and Metro Councilman Jacob Kupin, expressed deep concern over the gun violence, underlining the need for enhanced community safety measures and responsible gun ownership.