'Edge of Tomorrow 2' to Be Doug Liman's Next Project?

Facebook/EdgeofTomorrowMovie A promotional photo of the movie "Edge of Tomorrow."

Updates about the "Edge of Tomorrow" sequel have been scarce for years, but new reports suggest that it's still going to happen. In fact, rumor has it that it could be "Impulse" director Doug Liman's next project.

Liman, who also directed the first movie, attended the Television Critics' Association (TCA) press tour to promote "Impulse." Asked to give an update on the status of "Edge of Tomorrow 2," the director revealed that they had already worked out their previous scheduling issues and that the script for the sequel only needed to be done to make it happen.

"We're just working on the script. Now it's down to we have a window where we could go do it, and we're frantically working on the script. It's one of those movies that we'll only go make if we love the script. It's not one of those things where the studio is pushing us to make it and they don't really care if it's good or not. If the movie happens, it will be because Emily Blunt, Tom Cruise and myself are passionate about making it, which is a great place to be," Liman told Collider.

The director went on to say that he, Blunt and Cruise believe in the project, so they're going to make it. He also revealed that the three of them already had a story in mind and that they're working hard on the script.

The first "Edge of Tomorrow" film was not exactly a major blockbuster hit, but it was able to establish a massive, solid fan base to justify a sequel. Liman also hinted at the possibility of "Edge of Tomorrow 2" — which may be titled "Live, Die, Repeat and Repeat" — being his next movie.

As of now, no release schedule has been confirmed for "Edge of Tomorrow 2," and the window availability for its main cast is still at the tail end of the year, so fans shouldn't expect the sequel to be in production soon.