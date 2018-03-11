'Elementary' Season 6 Spoilers: Producer Teases Surprise Cameo In New Storyline

Facebook/ElementaryCBS Promotional image for 'Elementary'

Fans of "Super Smash Bros." and "Mario Kart" will see more references of the Nintendo games included in the upcoming season of "Elementary."

In February, the show writers shared a set photo via Twitter, revealing that in between takes, the cast members like playing games on Nintendo Switch. The image shows a computer set up in the morgue displaying several game choices, including "Mario Kart." The hashtags used indicate that Sherlock (Jonny Lee Miller) loves the racing game. Writer and supervising producer Jeffrey Paul King likewise teased in January that there would be more cameos of his favorite gamers of "Smash 4." In the past, he subtly included DJ Nintendo, Silent Wolf and Hungrybox in the storyline.

Meanwhile, the fans are looking forward to what is going to happen in the new installment. The last finale ended in a mess, with Sherlock and Joan's (Lucy Liu) friendship on the rocks. He has yet to tell her about the doctor's prognosis that he might have a brain tumor. Joan was angry that her friend refused to attend Shinwell's (Nelsan Ellis) funeral. She did not know that Sherlock was in the hospital, having his head checked. Since he started having hallucinations of his dead mother, he knew that something was wrong with him. Yet, he did not want to bother Joan until he was sure of what was happening.

Spoilers indicate that the pair's relationship will continue to be tense. Their mutual friends will allegedly have a difficult time maneuvering around them. For instance, Marcus (Jon Michael Hill) is used to Sherlock and Joan's banter and seamless team work while on a case. Seeing them not talking to each other will take its toll on him. Sooner or later, he is expected to approach one and act as a mediator to fix the problem. Marcus has established a close bond with Sherlock, but he has also endeared himself to Joan. He will definitely want them to fix things and be in good terms again.

"Elementary" season 6 will air on Monday, April 30 at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.