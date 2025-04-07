Home News Eliminating AM radio in vehicles would hurt Christian broadcasters

AM radio, a mainstay of mass communication for decades, faces a possible demise in the automotive sector. Several manufacturers have opted to exclude this technology from their latest models, particularly in electric vehicles, citing electromagnetic interference as the primary reason.

This decision has generated strong opposition from key sectors, including broadcasters, religious leaders, civil society organizations and legislators who warn of the impact on access to critical information and media control inside cars.

In response, Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Ed Markey, D-Mass., have pushed the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act, which aims to ensure that all new cars maintain the ability to receive AM broadcasts.

The proposal has received support in Congress and is endorsed by the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), the National Association of Religious Broadcasters (NRB), and the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), which emphasizes the importance of this medium for older adults.

NRB Chairman Troy A. Miller has been a vocal advocate for preserving AM radio, noting that this dispute goes beyond mere technological modernization and is about unrestricted access to information. "The attempt to remove AM radio from new vehicles isn't about retiring outdated technology; it's about determining who controls the flow of information inside our cars," he said in an op-ed published on Newsmax.

Likewise, the Hispanic community and Christian media have expressed concern about this elimination. Fayra Castro, president of the Glocal Communicators Association, highlighted the fundamental role of AM radio for these communities: "AM radio has been an essential pillar for our community, a space where our voices, culture and faith have an accessible and barrier-free home. Its elimination from cars not only restricts access to vital information, but also puts media diversity and freedom of expression at risk. Defending AM radio means defending the right to be informed, connected and represented."

Beyond its role as a means of daily entertainment and information, AM radio remains an essential channel in emergency situations. Bill Sweeney, AARP's senior vice president of government affairs, emphasized in a letter to legislators that "older adults are the most exposed to these events. In these situations, AM radio is a critical element of the emergency response system. They need every communication channel possible to ensure their safety."

The disappearance of this technology could leave millions of people without access to real-time alerts during crises such as hurricanes, fires and floods.

Despite the rise of streaming and podcasts, AM radio remains a significant player in the media ecosystem. According to 2023 Nielsen data:

91% of US adults listen to the radio monthly.

1 in 3 listeners tune in to AM stations.

74% of AM listeners listen to it in their vehicles.

97% percent of the Hispanic community listens to the radio every month, turning to AM radio to access information in Spanish, maintain community connection and preserve their culture.

Christian broadcasters rely on AM radio to broadcast messages of faith, music and spiritual content.

During emergencies, AM radio remains the most reliable means of receiving government information and official alerts.

The debate over eliminating AM radio in cars remains ongoing. Beyond technological evolution, the discussion revolves around fundamental issues such as equitable access to information, diversity of voices in the media spectrum, and safety in crisis situations.

This article was originally published at CP Español