Home News Elon Musk's transgender-identifying son blasts Christian Post for 'misgendering'

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's transgender-identifying son Xavier, who now goes by the name Vivian Jenna Wilson, recently criticized The Christian Post for publishing an op-ed that referred to him with masculine pronouns.

"The Christian Post just published an article calling me a Trans-Identified Son who's just a tragic little gay boy. Love thy neighbor right," Wilson wrote Friday on Threads. "I am unamused."

The Feb. 26 op-ed, titled "The tragic story of Elon Musk and his trans-identified son," was written by contributor Joseph Sciambra, who argued that Musk's assertion his son was "born gay" is unsubstantiated and likely a means of deflecting from his own neglectful parenting.

Responding to a tweet from the Gays Against Groomers X account last July, Musk claimed that Wilson, who was born in 2004 to Musk's first wife, Justine, was "born gay and slightly autistic, two attributes that contribute to gender dysphoria."

"I knew that from when he was about 4 years old and he would pick out clothes for me to wear like a jacket and tell me it was 'fabulous!,' as well as love of musicals & theatre," Musk added. "But he was not a girl."

Wilson took to Threads after his father's claim, which he called "entirely fake." He went on to allege that Musk "doesn't know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn’t there, and in the little time that he was I was relentlessly harassed for my femininity and queerness."

During an interview with psychologist Jordan Peterson last July, Musk claimed his son Xavier is effectively "dead," and that he was "tricked" into authorizing his chemical transition amid the threat from medical professionals that his son might otherwise commit suicide.

"It happened to one of my older boys, where I was essentially tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys, Xavier. This is before I had any understanding of what was going on," said Musk, who reportedly has 14 children with four different women.

"I agree with you that people that have been promoting this should go to prison," Musk said. "I was tricked into doing this. It wasn't explained to me that puberty blockers are actually just sterilization drugs."

"And so I lost my son, essentially," he continued. "So, you know, they call it 'deadnaming' for a reason, alright? So the reason it's called 'deadnaming' is because your son is dead. So my son, Xavier, is dead, killed by the woke mind virus."

Musk added that he "vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after that."

Sciambra, who repented of the homosexual lifestyle himself, expressed skepticism that Musk's son was led astray solely by "the woke mind virus" and "communism," as his father claims.

"But how is a 4-year-old boy being influenced by the woke mind virus and communism? He isn't. Though he is deeply affected by the absence of his father. Musk blames everyone except himself. But I've seen it hundreds of times, some people would rather believe that their son was 'born gay,' or even born in the wrong body, rather than admit to themselves that they were neglectful or abusive parents," he wrote.

He went on to describe Musk and his son, writing that he sees them as "a confused and hurt father, who refuses to accept any responsibility, and an angry and injured son."

In response to Wilson's reaction to his op-ed, Sciambra tweeted, "I wrote the article. It's never my intention to hurt anyone. Especially those who've been deceived by the LGBT cult. Because I was one of them. But I believe that no one is born gay. And no one is born in the wrong body. My prayers are with you all."

Musk has been drawing backlash in recent weeks from users on X who take issue with the number of children he has sired with multiple women to whom he is not married, as noted by USA Today.