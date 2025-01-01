Home News End of the 'Fish' format: Salem Media sells off CCM stations in $80 million deal

Salem Media Group, one of America’s largest Christian media companies, has announced the sale of its remaining Contemporary Christian Music (CCM) stations for $80 million, signaling the end of an era for the broadcaster’s long-running “Fish” brand.

The deal with Salem and Educational Media Foundation (EMF), which is expected to close pending regulatory approval, would mark a significant turning point for Los Angeles-based Salem and includes seven prominent stations across the United States, many of which have long been associated with Salem’s “Fish” brand, a mainstay in Christian radio.

The stations being sold include: WFSH (Atlanta), WFHM (Cleveland), KBIQ (Colorado Springs), KLTY (Dallas), KFSH (Los Angeles), KFIS (Portland) and KKFS (Sacramento).

These high-profile properties were originally acquired by Salem as part of its strategy to dominate the Christian radio landscape with its “Fish” network, which has been a cornerstone of Christian contemporary music radio for years. The brand, and the stations that carried it, played a key role in introducing CCM to mainstream audiences, blending positive, uplifting music with messages of faith and hope.

Educational Media Foundation (EMF) is one of the most influential Christian media organizations in the U.S., with a reach that extends to millions of listeners through its two main networks: K-LOVE and Air1. K-LOVE is a mainstream Christian contemporary music station that plays popular artists like Lauren Daigle, Chris Tomlin and TobyMac. Air1, on the other hand, focuses on worship music and has a younger demographic, appealing largely to listeners aged 18 to 34.

With the acquisition of these seven stations, EMF will significantly expand its national footprint, increase its coverage area and strengthen its presence in major metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, Dallas and Los Angeles.

According to figures from the National Audience Measurement Service cited by Salem, K-LOVE and Air1 together reach over 22 million weekly listeners, making them two of the largest Christian music networks in the country.

The sale to EMF, which operates the widely popular K-LOVE and Air1 networks, will ensure that these stations continue broadcasting Christian music but under the stewardship of a much larger entity, according to Edward G. Atsinger, Salem’s executive chairman and co-founder.

In a statement Monday, Atsinger explained the company’s strategic decision, noting that the sale would allow the company to pay off its long-term debt and better position itself for future growth.

“We have made a strategic decision to exit the Contemporary Christian Music format in order to pay off all of Salem’s long-term debt,” he said. “We could not be more delighted that the buyer is EMF. EMF has demonstrated over many years a unique ability and dedication to creating and distributing the highest quality Christian music content to its listeners in a positive and encouraging way. I am confident that their impact on listeners and their communities will be incredibly effective.”

“As Salem has leaned into its talk and information programming, we are honored to carry the torch and keep Christian music flowing over these frequencies,” EMF Interim CEO Tom Stultz said. “These strong stations expand our coverage area and help us deliver on our mission to reach more people with the Gospel of Jesus Christ. We feel it is an incredible opportunity to continue serving listeners with Christian music in these important markets.”

Salem will continue to operate its Christian Teaching and Talk, Conservative News Talk, and various other formats across the country. As part of the deal, Salem has also entered into a $10 million marketing agreement with EMF which takes effect in February.