Home News Episcopal bishop to remain suspended, undergo counseling over 'inappropriate relationship'

A retired Episcopal Church bishop will remain suspended and be required to undergo counseling due to a credible accusation that he had an “inappropriate relationship” over multiple years.

Bishop Marc Andrus, a retired bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of California, was the subject of a Title IV disciplinary process over the allegation and was restricted from ministry last year.

Episcopal Church Presiding Bishop Sean Rowe announced last Thursday that an “accord” had been reached in the case of Andrus, resolving the Title IV allegation.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

According to Rowe, Andrus “will remain suspended from ministry until I am satisfied that he has demonstrated sufficient amendment of life to permit his return.”

“Andrus will undergo a thorough psychological evaluation conducted by a professional whom I select and will continue the counseling and spiritual work he began voluntarily when he learned about the complaint,” wrote Rowe.

“The accord also provides for appropriate care for the pastoral and therapeutic needs of the complainant. In this matter, as in all Title IV matters, we are guided by the theological foundation of Canon 1 of Title IV, which calls us to healing, repentance, forgiveness, restitution, justice, amendment of life, and reconciliation.”

The Rt. Rev. Austin Rios, bishop of the California diocese, released a statement last week noting that “this matter remains painful for many in our diocesan community.”

“If you are carrying any burden from it and would like pastoral support, please reach out to the Rev. Canon J. Sierra Reyes or the Ven. Miguel Bustos. I will continue to be present with our clergy and congregations in the days ahead,” stated Rios.

“Please join me in praying for healing for all those affected, and for our life together as people rooted in Christ’s mercy and mission.”

Ordained in 1988, Andrus was elected bishop of the California diocese in 2006, after serving as bishop suffragan in Alabama since 2001.

Andrus was known for his outspoken support of environmental causes and opposition to California’s constitutional amendment banning gay marriage and the Defense of Marriage Act.

In 2013, he joined multiple Episcopal bishops in signing a legal brief opposing both Proposition 8 and DOMA as they faced court challenges. At the time, he stated that “our church has traveled on pilgrimage with our culture” on the issue.

“Sometimes we have led in advocacy for marriage equality, and sometimes we have learned from the culture and from leaders outside the church,” he added.

Last October, a few months after Andrus had retired, he faced restrictions on his ministry work and communication with diocese members due to an “inappropriate relationship with an adult.”

The restriction was imposed by the Rt. Rev. Mary Gray-Reeves, former bishop of the Diocese of El Camino Real and presiding bishop-designate for Title IV matters involving bishops.