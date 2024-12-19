Home News Episcopal Church-affiliated university loses accreditation, will appeal decision

A historically African American university affiliated with the Episcopal Church has had its accreditation revoked due to financial woes, though the academic institution is appealing the decision.

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges voted at their annual meeting in Austin, Texas, to remove Saint Augustine’s University of Raleigh, North Carolina, from membership.

The decision from SACSCOC is not final, with SAU maintaining its accreditation while it appeals the vote, according to a Dec. 10 press release from the university.

Because SAU will retain its membership with SACSCOC for the time being, students graduating this month and in May 2025 will still receive their degrees from an accredited institution.

SAU President Marcus Burgess was quoted in the press release as saying that he was confident they will win their appeal, as the SACSCOC decision did not factor in a recent deal made by the university to lease its property for $70 million.

“SACSCOC could only consider information SAU presented as of November 18, 2024. Saint Augustine’s University has made significant progress even since that date, including finalizing the $70 million deal with 50 plus 1 Sports,” Burgess stated.

“Still, we look forward to providing that evidence during our February appeals hearing, along with other information that will definitively resolve all the remaining areas of concern.”

Burgess added that although “this may seem like a disappointing decision, we view this as an encouraging outcome that acknowledges our progress, and we are excited about the opportunity the appeal affords us.”

“This opportunity to prove that SAU is now a stronger and more financially healthy institution will bring confidence to our stakeholders and partners, ensuring them that SAU remains a cornerstone of opportunity and innovation for our students and the Raleigh community,” he said.

SAU has faced financial difficulties in the last several years. From 2014 to 2018, for example, the university was placed on probation but later regained full accreditation, WRAL reported.

Last December, SACSCOC trustees voted to remove SAU from membership as an accredited institution over concerns about financial stability. SAU then launched the Falcon Pride Initiative Fundraising Campaign in February to help preserve its official accreditation. Later that month, however, an appeals committee upheld the earlier ruling.

In response to ongoing issues, the university began to move the bulk of its classes from in-person to online, with the measures taking effect in April. With Burgess saying in a March statement that “it is also our utmost responsibility to ensure the safety, well-being, and dignity of the SAU community, especially our students.”

The U.S. Department of Labor said it would investigate the university amid reports that employees had gone multiple pay periods without paychecks in May.

In July, an arbitration committee appointed by SACSCOC unanimously voted to support reversing the accreditation removal, though it maintained that SAU remains on probation.

"The SACSCOC arbitration committee's decision serves as a pivotal moment for SAU's redemption and renewal," said SAU Board of Trustees Chair Brian Boulware earlier this year.

"The unanimous reversal by the arbitration committee rightfully corrects the injustice inflicted upon SAU by SACSCOC's initial ruling and underscores the university's steadfast commitment to excellence and growth."

Last month, as part of its ongoing efforts to improve its financial standing, SAU announced that it would cut 67 staff positions, 37 full-time faculty positions and 32 adjunct faculty positions, which is around 50% of its employees.