Episcopal Church leader Michael Curry suffers brain bleed, undergoes surgery

Episcopal Church Presiding Bishop Michael Curry recently suffered a fall that resulted in a brain bleed, requiring him to undergo surgery in the latest health scare for the outgoing denominational leader.

The Episcopal Church Office of Public Affairs released a brief statement on Monday explaining that Curry, 71, suffered a fall in New York and, from there, a subdural hematoma.

“He underwent surgery, which was successful, and he will continue his recovery in the hospital in Raleigh,” stated the office. “Please pray for Bishop Curry, his family, and his medical team. Updates will be provided as they become available.”

The brain bleed and surgery came only a couple of months after the Episcopal Church leader had to undergo surgery to remove his right adrenal gland and an attached mass, which had caused multiple incidents of internal bleeding.

In October, Curry was released from the hospital following the adrenal gland surgery that was performed in September, with him taking on a reduced schedule and undergoing physical therapy.

The medical emergencies and two subsequent surgeries have come during the scheduled final year of Curry’s term as presiding bishop of the progressive mainline Protestant denomination.

Curry was installed as presiding bishop in November 2015, becoming the first African American to hold the leadership position in the Episcopal Church’s 220-plus year history.

At his 2015 consecration service, which was held at the Washington National Cathedral in the District of Columbia, Curry declared that "God is not finished with” the denomination.

"What God has done in the past, God can do again. God, Who parted Red Seas, can do it all over again. The God Who raised the dead to life can do it all over again," Curry stated at the time.

Curry gained international attention when he preached at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May 2018, likely making it one of the most-watched sermons in history.

“We were made by a power of love,” Curry said in his sermon. “Our lives were meant and are meant to be lived in that love. That's why we are here. Ultimately the source of love is God Himself. The source of all of our lives.”

“Jesus did not get an honorary doctorate for dying. He wasn't getting anything out of it. He gave up his life; He sacrificed His life for the good of others, for the well-being of the world, for us. That's what love is.”