Episcopal Church leader Michael Curry released from hospital after surgery

The outgoing head of The Episcopal Church has been released from the hospital after undergoing surgery in response to multiple episodes of hospitalization for internal bleeding.

Episcopal Church Presiding Bishop Michael Curry was released from the hospital on Thursday and returned home, according to a press release from the denomination’s Office of Public Affairs.

The 70-year-old lead bishop is expected to be on a “moderately reduced schedule” for travel and will continue to undergo “physical and occupational therapy,” according to the office.

“Please continue to pray for Bishop Curry, his family, and his medical team as he continues on the path of restoration and healing,” stated the Public Affairs Office on Thursday.

Earlier this year, during Memorial Day weekend, Curry was hospitalized briefly when he experienced internal bleeding and was forced to reduce his work and travel schedule as a result.

"Curry's internal bleeding is under control, and additional test results are expected later this week. He has been receiving treatment for atrial fibrillation (AFib), which was detected in an annual physical," stated the Public Affairs Office in May.

"While in the hospital, Curry experienced two other episodes of irregular heartbeat, and he will wear a heart monitor to determine what further treatment is necessary."

In August, Curry was again hospitalized with internal bleeding, with the decision being made to have the presiding bishop undergo surgery to remove his right adrenal gland and an attached mass.

"I am so grateful for your prayers," said Curry in a statement in August. "I expect that the work of the medical team will lead to healing that will make a difference. Fervent prayer plus good medical care is a powerful combination. In all things, God is good."

Although his surgery was initially scheduled for Sept. 8, it was rescheduled for Sept. 20, with Curry being moved from the intensive care unit at the hospital to a standard room on Sept. 24.

In 2015, Curry became the first African American to serve as presiding bishop of The Episcopal Church, declaring at his consecration service at the Washington National Cathedral that "God is not finished with” the denomination.

"What God has done in the past, God can do again. God Who parted Red Seas can do it all over again. The God Who raised the dead to life can do it all over again," Curry said at the time.

Curry became known internationally when he preached at the May 2018 royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, likely making it one of the most-watched sermons in history.

Curry's surgery comes as his nine-year term as presiding bishop is nearing its end, with the 81st Episcopal Church General Convention scheduled to elect his successor in summer 2024.