Episcopal church's summer camp director arrested on child pornography charges

The former outreach director at an Episcopal church in Ohio will appear in court on child pornography charges, according to the state diocese.

Kelcie Dugger, the former outreach director at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Cleveland, was slated to appear in court on Monday, according to a statement by Bishop Anne Jolly of the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio on Friday.

Dugger had been given responsibilities to spearhead a theater camp at the diocese's Bellwether Farm in the summer of 2023, according to Jolly.

Dugger was arrested and indicted on Dec. 21. However, she didn't notify St. Luke's leadership about her arrest until Jan. 2.

"Based on our own preliminary investigation and the information we have received from the Ohio Task Force for Internet Crimes Against Children, we have no reason to believe that any children in our diocese have been harmed or exposed to inappropriate behavior or images," Jolly wrote.

"While leading camp at Bellwether, Kelcie was never alone with children or youth, and all safe church policies and practices were followed. She did not stay in camper cabins."

Jolly asked that anyone with additional information or concerns email the diocese's Title IV intake officers or contact local police. Jolly said that both resources, if contacted, have agreed to assist in the matter and will treat anything told to them sensitively.

"I hope that as this situation unfolds, you will join me in praying for children and youth everywhere who have been abused and exploited, and for an end to the unspeakable actions that cause their suffering," Jolly added.

"Even though we do not believe that this situation has affected children in our diocese, nothing is more important to me than their safety. If you have any concerns or any information about this situation or any related situation that you would like to share with us, I encourage you to be in touch."

According to its website, St. Luke's Episcopal was founded in the 19th century and boasts of having "always been a church geared to children in the neighborhood."

"It is dedicated to outreach for the local community with the goal of feeding, clothing, and teaching, which continues to this day," stated the congregation.

"St Luke's has had its highs and lows through out its 134 years. As the neighborhood changed, so did the church. Change has always been a large part in the life of the church. The parish continues to adapt to these changes supported by its faith that has sustained it through both good times and bad."