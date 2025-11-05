Home News Episcopal diocese says ICE detained one of its priests; DHS says he overstayed his visa

A diocese of The Episcopal Church has denounced the recent detention of one of its priests by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, saying he has lived and worked lawfully in Texas for years. However, authorities allege he overstayed his visa for over a year before his arrest.

The Episcopal Diocese of Texas released a statement Friday stating that one of its priests, who is a native of Kenya and was not named in the release, was arrested by ICE in late October. It is not clear why he was targeted for detention.

The priest, who worked at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, was sent to an immigration detention center in Conroe, Texas, and has been able to communicate with his family.

"The Episcopal Diocese of Texas stands firmly for justice, dignity, and compassion for every person," said the Rt. Rev. C. Andrew Doyle, bishop of the diocese.

"This priest has served both the Church and the State of Texas faithfully. We are praying for his safety, for his family's peace of mind, and for fair and humane treatment as this case moves forward."

The diocese called for "transparency, due process, and respect for all individuals working legally in public service" and asked "all people of faith to join in prayer for him and his family, and for all who are affected by these actions."

The regional body is providing legal and pastoral support for the priest and his family and has called on elected officials to help with the situation.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security sent The Christian Post a statement from Public Affairs Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin, who identified the priest as James Eliud Ngahu Mwangi.

McLaughlin said Mwangi is "an illegal alien from Kenya" who has "overstayed his B1 visitor for business visa by more than a year."

"His visa required him to depart the country by May 16, 2024. ICE arrested him on October 24, 2025. All of his claims will be heard by a judge," she stated.

"President Trump and Secretary Noem are committed to restoring integrity to the visa program and ensuring it is not abused to allow aliens a permanent one-way ticket to remain in the U.S."

McLaughlin said unauthorized immigrants "can take control of their departure with the CBP Home App," adding that the government was "offering illegal aliens $1,000 and a free flight to self-deport now."

"We encourage every person here illegally to take advantage of this offer and reserve the chance to come back to the U.S. the right legal way to live American dream. If not, you will be arrested and deported without a chance to return," McLaughlin said.

Since President Donald Trump's second term in office began in January, his administration has engaged in a nationwide immigration enforcement campaign, including the detention and deportation of large numbers of immigrants in the country illegally.

While Trump vowed to focus on deporting dangerous criminals, on multiple occasions, those apprehended by ICE agents have included clergy of various denominations who do not have a history of violent criminal behavior.

In April, Maurilio Ambrocio, a pastor and owner of a landscaping business who had lived in Florida for 20 years, was detained by ICE despite being granted a stay of removal years ago. In July, he was among 100 Guatemalan immigrants deported from New Orleans through a charter flight. Federal officials say he was no longer in the country legally.

In late July, a Honduran pastor living in Maryland's Eastern Shore who overstayed his visa more than two decades ago was arrested by federal immigration officials. He was released in August.

In August, Michel Tshimankinda, a Congolese pastor who came to the United States in 2016 and helped found a church in Maine, was detained by ICE due to overstaying his tourist visa while his asylum claim is still pending.

The Tshimankinda family initiated a fundraiser to help cover legal fees and basic expenses, ultimately raising around $28,000 before it was officially concluded. Tshimankinda, who fled violence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, was released and returned to his church in September.