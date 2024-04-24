Home News Episcopal House of Deputies president opponent wants to end 'unhealthy corporate culture'

The president of The Episcopal Church House of Deputies is facing an election opponent who is seeking to end what she describes as an “unhealthy corporate culture” within the denomination.

The Rev. Rachel Taber-Hamilton, vice president of the House of Deputies, announced on Sunday that she would run against House of Deputies President Julia Ayala Harris.

“Through the lens of over 30 years of experience in organizational assessment and development, I am disheartened by what I have experienced and observed over the two years that I have served as vice president of the House of Deputies,” said Taber-Hamilton.

“Behind the prose and photos that are public facing, there are unaddressed internal dynamics that, in my professional opinion, are contributing to an unhealthy corporate culture, jeopardizing our ability for forming the collaborative relationships necessary for effectively moving forward in the crucial work of The General Convention.”

Taber-Hamilton went on to note that there were “those who are exhausted from expending the amount of emotional labor it takes to function within compromised management systems.”

Goals that she has for changing things in the denomination include efforts to “proactively develop safe and intentional opportunities for truth telling,” and “care about the human development and spiritual wellbeing of our staff and the diverse volunteer members of our governing bodies.”

Taber-Hamilton also wants “to promote leaders who are skilled in emotional intelligence,” as well as leaders “who are competent in leading crucial conversations in moments of conflict,” “take personal responsibility,” “promote and communicate transparent processes,” and who include even dissenting voices and challenging perspectives into decision making processes.”

“We need compassionate and skilled leaders of every order who understand that our corporate journey is not about controlling for self interest but about empowering all of us for authentic community,” she added.

In response to this challenge, Ayala Harris told Episcopal News Service that she considers “the enduring strength of our church’s commitment to democratic principles and processes” to be one of “the many great gifts of our polity.”

“This summer, our deputies will continue discerning where the Holy Spirit is calling the church through democratic elections, including that of the president of the House of Deputies,” Ayala Harris continued.

“I’m so proud to be part of a church where we have the power to shape our own future and to inspire generations of church leaders to come with our governance rooted in democracy, faith, and our listening to the Holy Spirit.”

The Episcopal Church General Convention authority is divided between a House of Bishops and a House of Deputies, the latter of which is comprised of clergy and lay leaders.

Ayala Harris was elected president in 2022, having succeeded the Rev. Gay Clark Jennings, who had served in the role since 2012, and was unopposed for reelection in 2015 and 2018, reported ENS.

Last year, Harris wrote a public letter accusing an unnamed former bishop of physical and verbal harassment, alleging that the actions took place shortly after she was elected.

Ayala Harris submitted a Title IV complaint under the purview of the Disciplinary Board for Bishops against the retired bishop, later identified as retired Oklahoma Bishop Ed Konieczny. For his part, Konieczny has denied the allegations.