Erika Kirk cites Nehemiah to push back against conspiracy theories: 'I am busy building'

Erika Kirk, the widow of the late Charlie Kirk, cited the prophet Nehemiah on Wednesday to push back against conspiracy theories that have swirled about her late husband's assassination three months ago.

Asked by Fox News' "Outnumbered" host Harris Faulkner to respond to those who have questioned the story behind Kirk's murder or where he is buried, Erika cited the story of the Old Testament prophet, who fielded deception and slander from those attempting to discourage him from rebuilding the wall of Jerusalem.

Nehemiah repeatedly rebuffed his detractors as he continued the work to which the Lord called him, which Erika said inspired her to press forward with the work of continuing her husband's legacy while ignoring naysaying voices.

"It reminds me so much of Chapter 6 in the book of Nehemiah," she said. "He is building a wall, and the townspeople are at the base of that hill, saying 'Nehemiah' — calling him all these names, saying all these things — 'Come on down.'"

BREAKING: Erika Kirk absolutely eviscerates people pushing conspiracy theories about Charlie Kirk's death.



Erika called out people who are demanding to know where Charlie is buried and claiming TPUSA was somehow involved in Charlie's death.



"You know what I thought? I thought… pic.twitter.com/zLBMIsYIL0 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 10, 2025

"Every single time, he had the same message, four times in a row: 'I cannot come down. I am busy building.' That is how I feel. I do not have time to address the noise."

"My silence does not mean that I am complacent. My silence does not mean that somehow Turning Point USA and all of the hand-picked staff that loved my husband and my husband loved them, is somehow in on it."

"We are busy building," she added.

Regarding speculation of Kirk's burial place or whether he has been buried at all, Erika Kirk pushed back and demanded privacy for her family.

"Can I have one thing? Can my babies have one thing where we hold it sacred? Where my husband is laid to rest? Where I don't have to be worried about some secular revolutionary coming and destroying my husband's grave while my daughter is sitting there praying?" she said.

While she never mentioned her by name in the interview, many took Erika Kirk's message to be a response to conservative podcaster and former TPUSA affiliate Candace Owens, who has floated unsubstantiated conspiracy theories about Charlie Kirk's death. Some of her theories have included foreign involvement from Israel, Egypt or France; an internal plot from within TPUSA; and a cover-up by federal law enforcement.

TPUSA recently challenged her to an in-person debunking event regarding her theories, which she declined.

After Erika Kirk's appearance on Fox News went viral, Owens doubled down on her criticism of Erika Kirk in a Wednesday podcast, accusing her of craving publicity and exhibiting "Meghan Markle syndrome," which she defined as "where you want privacy when you want it, you want publicity when you want it."

During an appearance last month at Boise State University, Christian apologist Frank Turek, a mentor to Charlie Kirk who stood behind him when he was shot and accompanied him on his way to the hospital, pushed back against Owens and other conspiracy theorists.

"Candace Owens is spinning a lot of suggestions that there's all sorts of conspiracies out there about who killed Charlie," he said. "It's fine to ask questions. It's fine to suggest that maybe this happened or maybe that happened, but it's not fine to insinuate that people are guilty of murder or they're in some sort of murder conspiracy, unless you have really strong evidence."

Turek, who said he has fielded suspicion himself from users on social media who claim he played a role because he adjusted his baseball cap moments before the shooting, said he and others who were friends with Kirk have since been getting death threats.

"The Bible is very clear: you need two witnesses to convict somebody," he said. "You don't gossip. You don't slander people. Unfortunately, I think too much of that is going on."

Authorities arrested 22-year-old Tyler Robinson shortly after Kirk's death, charging him with aggravated murder and seeking the death penalty based on evidence that includes Discord messages and ballistics allegedly linking him to the shooting.