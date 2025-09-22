Home News ERLC cuts ties with Evangelical Immigration Table, appoints new interim president

The Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention has appointed a new interim president and has cut ties with the Evangelical Immigration Table.

At the ERLC trustees meeting last week, Acting President Miles Mullin explained that leadership had recently opted to form their own immigration reform task force.

Mullin, who also serves as ERLC executive vice president and chief of staff, told The Christian Post in emailed statements that “for a variety of reasons, our coalition work with EIT has resulted in controversy that has not served EIT, the ERLC, or, most importantly, our Southern Baptist churches well.”

“In recent years, to best serve our churches, we feel we need to take a more independent posture to our immigration-related work,” Mullin said, noting that “immigration policy has been a priority for the ERLC” for more than two decades.

“Thus, as we leave this particular coalition behind, we resolve to continue to engage immigration and all other issues in the manner our trustees have directed, looking to Scripture, the Baptist Faith & Message, and the actions taken by messengers at annual Convention meetings.”

The new task force was created in response to a motion at the SBC Annual Meeting in June centered on studying a “Biblical stand on immigration,” with additional details expected within the coming weeks. It is expected to operate separately from the ERLC's advocacy on immigration policy.

Mullin became acting president of the ERLC after the resignation of President Brent Leatherwood in July after four years of leading the SBC’s political advocacy arm.

In addition to hearing the announcement of the ERLC ending its relationship with the EIT, trustees also unanimously voted to make Gary Hollingsworth interim president effective Oct. 1.

ERLC Board of Trustees Chairman Scott Foshie told CP via email that he believes Hollingsworth, a former executive director of the South Carolina Baptist Convention, had “tremendous executive, relational and pastoral experience.”

“He is the type of godly, humble leader that can unite Southern Baptists and help us focus on the Great Commission while reminding us to carry it out with the heart of the Great Commandment,” said Foshie.

“There were other interim candidates who, when I inquired, expressed willingness to help the ERLC, and they would have also done a great job. However, as I prayed, sought the Lord, and consulted with our executive committee, I knew that Dr. Hollingsworth was God's clear choice for the role.”

Foshie also told CP that he was “greatly encouraged that Dr. Hollingsworth has expressed his availability and willingness to serve the ERLC as long as we need him during this search.”

“He will be focused on meeting with Southern Baptist churches and pastors to listen to their concerns, ideas and feedback about the ERLC's ministry. He will also deeply connect with local association, state convention and national entity leaders,” Foshie added.

“Gary will also provide encouragement, guidance, and faithful service as the ERLC continues to assist churches and represent Southern Baptists in the public square.”