Evangelical churches in Spain ask for prayer, support after torrential flooding

The intense floods affecting Spain have especially impacted the community of Valencia, where Evangelical churches have requested prayer support to face the storm.

As reported by Protestante Digital, the DANA phenomenon (isolated depression at high levels) has unleashed torrential rains, causing flooding in several areas of the city. Evangelical leaders expressed their concern, stressing the need for unity and prayer during this time.

“We've been hit by water like the sea,” reported Protestante Digital's Joel Forster, based in Valencia, describing the magnitude of the flooding. “We have a huge flood. The ravine has overflowed, carrying away bridges, and has reached our neighborhood, which is far away,” Forster added.

Meanwhile, the newspaper El País reported that, due to the storm, the emergency level has increased, activating rescue and relief measures in several regions of the country. Authorities have warned citizens to exercise caution and follow recommendations to prevent further tragedies.

This crisis has mobilized Evangelical churches, which have opened their facilities to receive victims and are collaborating in assistance networks.

Amid the adversity, Christian leaders have highlighted the importance of providing spiritual support to those affected. “We must unite and pray for our community and our brothers in Christ,” they emphasized, calling on the entire Evangelical community to come together in prayer and support.

The Federation of Evangelical Religious Entities of Spain (FEREDE) issued a statement expressing its condolences to the affected families: “We share in the pain of so many families who today mourn their loved ones, praying that God’s comfort and peace may reach and embrace them in this difficult moment. [...] We pray that, even in a situation as painful as this, we may find reasons for hope in the supportive response of society,” said FEREDE.

In addition to the religious community, the regional government has deployed emergency services to manage the situation and bring aid to the most affected areas. The heavy rains have left thousands of people without electricity and access to basic resources, generating concern about the near future and the impact on local infrastructure.

As the rains continue, Evangelical churches remain committed to helping those most in need. According to El País, the storm shows no signs of abating, and weather forecasts suggest that there could be more rain in the coming hours.

Originally published on Diario Cristiano, Christian Daily International's Spanish edition.