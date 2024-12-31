Evangelical leaders react to Jimmy Carter's death: 'An example for us all'

By CP Staff,
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter takes questions from the media during a news conference about his recent cancer diagnosis and treatment plans, at the Carter Center in Atlanta, Georgia August 20, 2015.
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter takes questions from the media during a news conference about his recent cancer diagnosis and treatment plans, at the Carter Center in Atlanta, Georgia August 20, 2015. | Reuters/John Amis

The death of former President Jimmy Carter on Sunday at the age of 100 has sparked an outpouring of tributes from Evangelical leaders across the nation, who are remembering him not only for his political career but also for his Christian faith and dedication to serving others.

Carter, the 39th president of the United States, was a Democrat known for his steadfast Evangelical beliefs both during and after his time in the White House. After leaving office in 1981, Carter returned to his hometown of Plains, Georgia, where he taught Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church, a role he continued into his later years.

Despite political differences, some of the nation’s most well-known pastors acknowledged his legacy.

