Navy service, Sunday School teacher: 5 interesting facts about Jimmy Carter

Former President Jimmy Carter, who was well-known for his charity work, books, and being a long-serving Sunday School teacher, has died at the age of 100.

Carter served as the 39th president of the United States, defeating Republican incumbent Gerald Ford in the 1976 presidential election. He ended up losing re-election to Republican Ronald Reagan four years later.

From the end of his term in 1981 until a couple of years ago when he entered hospiace care, Carter was very active in charity works and commenting on social, religious and political issues, sometimes garnering controversy for his stance on issues like the Middle East Conflict and female pastors.

Here are five interesting facts about former President Jimmy Carter. They include his service in the U.S. Navy, his marriage lasting longer than any other president’s, and his work with Habitat for Humanity.