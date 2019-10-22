Jimmy Carter hurt in fall, fracturing pelvis; suffers third fall in recent months

Just two weeks after a fall at his home in Plains, Georgia, left him with a black eye and 14 stitches, America’s oldest living former President, Jimmy Carter, was hospitalized Monday after another fall that left him with a “minor pelvic fracture.” It's his third fall in recent months.

“Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter had a fall yesterday evening at his home in Plains, Ga. He has been admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center for observation and treatment of a minor pelvic fracture. He is in good spirits and is looking forward to recovering at home,” The Carter Center announced in a tweet Tuesday morning.

Carter bumped his head in a fall as he got dressed for church on Oct. 6, but was back to doing charity work for Habitat for Humanity only hours after being treated at hospital.

These two latest falls also come months after Carter broke his hip during another fall at his home in May ahead of a turkey hunting trip. He was released days later and said he would teach Sunday school that weekend at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains where he and his wife, Rosalynn, are longtime members.

As news of his fall spread Tuesday, many inspired by his life of service sent him warm thoughts and prayers.

“2 wks ago he was working in Nashville building houses for Habitat despite a fall needing 14 stitches. He deserves our prayers. Former President Jimmy Carter suffers pelvic fracture after falling in Georgia home,” former Arkansas governor and Christian minister Mike Huckabee tweeted in support of the former president on Tuesday.

Carter and his wife have helped build Habitat for Humanity homes for decades, The New York Times reported, noting that they have worked with more than 92,000 volunteers on nearly 4,000 homes worldwide.

In addition to being the oldest living former president, Carter and his wife recently copped the record for the longest married presidential couple from the late George Bush and his wife, Barbara, both of whom died in 2018.

“It’s hard to live until you’re 95 years old,” Mr. Carter told People magazine this month about aging. “I think the best explanation for that is to marry the best spouse: someone who will take care of you and engage and do things to challenge you and keep you alive and interested in life.”