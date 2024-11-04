Home News ‘Momentum has shifted toward Trump, but Evangelical turnout is critical': Trump pollster

“We are in the final hours of the most dramatic, historic and high stakes presidential campaign in the modern history of the United States. I am 57, and I've never witnessed anything like this — a dead heat,” said All Israel News' Joel Rosenberg.

In the latest episode of his weekly program "The Rosenberg Report" on TBN, Rosenberg analyzed the high stakes in the 2024 elections for Christian and pro-Israel voters. He heard a similar "inside" message from both John McLaughlin — a key pollster for former President Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020, and Ken Blackwell — former U.S. ambassador and Ohio secretary of state.

The two top political veterans believe that the momentum in the presidential race has shifted in recent weeks from Vice President Kamala Harris to Trump. Nevertheless, they say, Republican turnout at the polls is absolutely crucial. They highlighted the importance of Evangelical and young black votes in battleground states.

“This race is very different in that at this point in time we are tied in the national polls,” McLaughlin told Rosenberg. “You have us winning slightly every battleground state from 1 to 3 points, and early voting is going very well this week. In Nevada, North Carolina — for the first time ever in history — Republicans have outnumbered Democrats in early voting. In North Carolina, Georgia there's record numbers of voters out. … Most voters will have voted early by Election Day. In Arizona, Republicans outnumber the Democrats in early voting.”

In the final weekend, McLaughlin said it comes down to three states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan, where Republicans are “running ahead of their past absentee turnout.”

“There may be some surprises because we might just win Minnesota and New Mexico,” he added.

McLaughlin, who in the past also served as a pollster for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stressed that the results of the upcoming vote are not only detrimental to Americans, but also to Israel and the world. Therefore, a lot of people are praying for “good outcomes,” in his words.

“Americans are seeing from Donald Trump somebody who is likable, who is confident, who also is patriotic, who is the strongest supporter of Israel that we've ever had,” he said. “You know, when Trump was president and Bibi was prime minister, I was on the receiving end of phone calls from both of them back-to-back.”

Despite the positive trends that he sees for Republicans with [one day] to Election Day, McLaughlin underscores that Evangelical turnout is critical.

“We do see in the polls that we're running over 70 percent of support with Evangelical voters — that's strong,” he said. “But I'll tell you what, there are Evangelical voters who may not vote because some of them think Trump's got it in the back. He's going to win. … Some of them think that their votes don't really count. Well, in this race, your votes do count.”

“Plus, we've expanded our Evangelical support to Latino voters, to African American voters. And you see that in the polls with the Democrats are freaking out because Donald Trump is getting higher levels of support, historic levels of support from African Americans, from Hispanic voters, from Jewish voters,” McLaughlin added.

Originally published at All Israel News