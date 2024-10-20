Home News IDF shows video of Hamas leader Sinwar, family fleeing night before Oct. 7 attacks Video appears to show Sinwar's wife holding $32K Hermès Birkin handbag

The IDF released video footage on Saturday evening showing former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar fleeing through a tunnel complex below his residence in Khan Younis on Oct. 6, 2023, hours before Hamas terrorists invaded southern Israel and brutally murdered 1,200 men, women and children.

The IDF released the video to counter statements being made by some Hamas supporters on social media claiming that Sinwar died as a hero fighting the IDF in Gaza.

“This is footage of Sinwar just hours before the October 7th Massacre, where Sinwar was hiding his family and equipment — including beds, pillows, food and water, and a television — [...] inside Hamas’ underground tunnel network,” said IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Daniel Hagari.

“This was a luxury that the people of Gaza did not have, as Sinwar always prioritized himself, his money and Hamas terrorists over the people of Gaza.”

In the video, Sinwar's wife, Samar Muhammad Abu Zamar, is seen holding what appears to be an exclusive handbag from the French luxury brand Hermès. The bag, priced at $32,000, stands in stark contrast to the hardships faced by many Palestinians in Gaza before the war began.

IDF Arabic Spokesman Avichay Adraee questioned the stark contrast between the wealth of Hamas leaders and the conditions faced by many impoverished Palestinians in Gaza.

“Did Sinwar's wife enter the tunnel with him on October 6, carrying a Birkin bag estimated to cost about $32,000?! I will leave the comment to you,” Adraee posted on X. “While the people of Gaza do not have enough money for a tent or basic necessities, we see many examples of Yahya Sinwar and his wife’s special love for money … ”

Alongside the video, the IDF also released images of the underground tunnel compound where Sinwar and his family hid in the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood of Khan Younis, shortly before the IDF launched a ground incursion in December. The tunnel compound was well-equipped with furniture, food, water and other supplies sufficient for a stay of several months.

Hagari said the video and images demonstrate Hamas' lack of concern for its civilian population.

“What we showed tonight proves again that the leaders of the Hamas terrorist organization, whoever they are, do not care about the price that the people of Gaza pay. They use them only as human shields and are preoccupied solely with their own survival,” Hagari said.

Hagari also rebuffed attempts to portray Sinwar as a hero.

“After his elimination, there are those who seek to restore his honor,” Hagari stated. “But Sinwar lived and behaved like a wanted terrorist on the run. And that’s how he ended his life.”

“As we can see, all along, Sinwar was concerned first and foremost with himself and his own survival.”

“An example of this is the cash he kept with him wherever he was.”

Sinwar was found with multiple passports, a UNRWA teacher’s ID card, and about NIS 40,000 ($11,000) in cash.

Originally published at All Israel News