Home News Evangelical Christians mobilize across Venezuela for March for Jesus rally

A multitude of Evangelical Christians mobilized across Venezuela during the March for Jesus, an event officially declared months earlier as the “National Day of the March for Jesus” by the Venezuelan government through a presidential decree.

The date was recently changed — amid controversy — to be celebrated on the first Saturday of August each year, establishing the march as a spiritual, cultural and social demonstration aimed at transcending religious denominations.

According to the Latin Evangelical Alliance, delegations from Evangelical churches across all 23 states and the Capital District participated in the event. Believers of various nationalities and denominations also joined, marching with banners, flags and T-shirts bearing the event’s theme, along with messages exalting Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior. Along the way, songs, praises, prayers, and calls for unity could be heard. This year’s theme was: “Jesus, the nations belong to You.”

In Caracas, two large processions departed from strategic points — one from the east and one from the west — eventually converging on Libertador Avenue, where the event concluded with public worship, biblical reflection, and prayers for Venezuela.

Logistics were coordinated by networks of churches and Christian ministries, with volunteer support from youth, musicians, pastors, and community leaders.

One of the regions with the highest participation was Anzoátegui state, where people walked from different municipalities, including Barcelona, Lechería and Puerto La Cruz, gathering at the local sports complex. Families, children, teenagers, the elderly, church leaders, and even local officials joined the event, which unfolded in a peaceful, festive atmosphere filled with spiritual celebration. Social media was filled with images of the march, which was held not only in cities but also in rural towns.

Pastor José Piñero, executive director of the Evangelical Council of Venezuela (CEV), addressed the crowd in Cumaná with a message focused on grace and the deeper meaning of the gathering.

“We are here as Christians redeemed by the grace of the Lord. We have trusted in the call of our brothers and sisters in faith, who assure us that this event across the country stems from a profoundly Evangelical motivation. We are here because this land cries out for hope,” Piñero said.

He emphasized the inclusive nature of the event, stating: “We are not here because we deserve it. We are here because of grace — the grace that unites us regardless of denominations, regardless of anything else. We come from forgiveness, we come from hope, we come from a place of peace.”

Reinforcing the Christ-centered focus of the march, Piñero added: “We do not march in the name of our own individual church or denomination. We march for one person: Jesus Christ. He conquered death, rose on the third day, and overcame evil.”

In his closing reflection, Piñero stressed that the gathering should not be mistaken for a superficial activity. “This march is not a show; it is a space where we celebrate Jesus Christ with joy … we celebrate joyfully and with our presence on the streets of Venezuela. That is what we came to do,” he said.

Following the event, President Nicolás Maduro posted a message on social media highlighting its impact. He thanked the organizers for the gathering and expressed his support for what he described as a mobilization of faith, unity and hope. “We move forward with divine light, in victory alongside the humble, the dispossessed, and the blessed. We are the people of God,” Maduro wrote, directly referencing the spiritual values promoted by the event.

For many, the official recognition of the march as a national date represents a milestone in the relationship between the Venezuelan state and Evangelical churches, which have grown in both numbers and influence in recent years.

However, opposition voices have criticized the government for becoming involved in organizing the march. Aristóteles López, one of the founders of the March for Jesus in Venezuela who lives in exile, criticized the event earlier this year when it was officially declared, accusing the government of “using the structure of the march for political purposes.” López alleged that the date change from October to August was manipulated by the executive branch and claimed to have evidence that “the decision was prearranged.”

In response, Piñero told Diario Cristiano that “it is not true that this activity serves political purposes or is being manipulated by the government. If the structure of the march were being used for political ends, we would not have marched.”

The CEV leader added: “Everyone’s right to march or not is respected. We don’t order anyone to do anything. What I’ve made clear is that we march for Jesus. Never for the government.”

Images of the event circulated widely in national media and across digital platforms, accompanied by testimonies from participants. Some said they experienced deep spiritual renewal, others were thankful for the opportunity to express their faith publicly without restrictions, and many agreed the atmosphere was one of respect, unity, and hope.

Originally published on Diario Cristiano, Christian Daily International's Spanish edition.