Evangelist and Jesus actor slams 'fake news' in Kenya claiming he is the second coming of Christ

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

Evangelist Michael Job, an actor who plays Jesus at the Christian themed amusement park The Holy Land Experience in Orlando, Florida, shut down rumors he was the "second coming of Christ" during a recent visit to Kenya.

His acting fame increased Job’s desire to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ with the world. He is now an ordained minister who runs Jesus Loves You Evangelistic Ministries and travels the world sharing about Jesus.

While on his latest crusade in Kenya, media outlets and locals began using his photos while in costume claiming “Jesus visits Kenya.” However, the posts of Job dressed as a mock Jesus for various plays he was performing went viral and people quickly started accusing the minister of being an “imposter” and a “false prophet.” Some even claimed that Job died of pneumonia days after claiming to be Christ. Reports which are false.

Job decided to go on social media while still in Africa to clear all of the rumors and set the record straight. He even told The Christian Post in a brief comment that “hundreds of children are getting saved every day” while on the mission field.

On his own Facebook page, Job clarified that he was in Kenya for a nine-day crusade “where many people were saved and healed.” The evangelist is reportedly still in Kenya preaching in schools.

“Some people, known as ‘internet trolls,’ have made false reports about me claiming to be Jesus, Jesus' second coming starting in Kenya, me being found and worshiped in churches, and me being deported with pastors from the country,” he wrote last week. “All of which are ‘fake news.’"

His visit and the false accusations even became a trending topic on social media in Africa. Nevertheless, Job wanted to direct people’s attention back to what really matters during his visit.

“This morning many students surrendered their lives to Jesus, and we are going to the next school right now,” he continued. “Thank you for praying for us, also please do not pay any attention to the ‘fake news’ or any attention to the media publications of which posted these things.”

The event organizers also took to social media to set the record straight.

“No to fake news. This guy never claimed to be Jesus, no church claimed to have invited Jesus. This guy was advertised as Michael Job from USA. He is an actor & an evangelist. He is even there on Facebook asking for prayers for his crusades. The Jesus claims are fake, bye bye,” event organizer and Twitter user Sakhamuzi maintained.