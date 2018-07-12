(Photo: Facebook) Healing evangelist Todd Bentley at a revival service

Fresh Fire USA founder and healing evangelist Todd Bentley claimed during a "Supernatural Debt Forgiveness Jubilee Service" Sunday that he has had live encounters with angels during his ministry similar to those experienced by biblical figures, including a visit from a shirtless "financial angel" in a dingy hotel room and another in his home where the angel wrestled him in his bed.

"It (angel) appeared to me as a person. A man. So I'm not having a dream. It's not a trance. I'm wide awake. I'm in my bathroom. And I've never had an angelic encounter where it's like in this world. A messenger from Heaven," Bentley said in the service of his first encounter with an angel which he said happened in Albany, Oregon, around 2004 or 2005.

He explained that at the time he was an evangelist based in Canada and was invited by a group of churches in Oregon to minister due to his reputation as a "miracle healing guy."

During his American tour late one night inside the "dingy" and seedy hotel room where his hosts had booked him, Bentley said he encountered the "financial angel."

"I'm in my hotel and in my bathroom and it's the middle of the night. And I open my hotel room and turn the light on, and there's a man in there, in my bathroom. And I looked at this man, he didn't have his shirt on, so I thought he must've got into the wrong hotel room. First thought. You know 'you're in the wrong room bro.' ... And then realized he was wearing funny like, white yoga pants, like really tight, white ballet-type pants and like Aladdin golden slippers. And I looked down at him and thought 'wow, this isn't a man. This is an angel,'" Bentley recounted.

He then pointed to Scripture to say that his experience had biblical precedent.

"You know this is where you may be entertaining strangers but you're entertaining angels Hebrews 13:5," he said. (The verse he was referring to is actually verse 2, which says: "Be not forgetful to entertain strangers: for thereby some have entertained angels unawares.")

"Literally this is like Abraham thought three men came to his tent and it turned out to be the Lord and two angels but he thought it was three men. He like told his wife to go get the fattened calf and you know Genesis 18, he said three men are coming to have dinner with me, they were actually angels. That was what happened to me," he said.

Bentley then continued his testimony of angelic encounters.

"And so this angel then turned around and I saw like out of the angel's back, wings and feathers like an eagle. And the angel then, the man ... spread his wings and out came four wings. And I looked and inside his wings, feathers — whatever you want to call it — were gemstones of every kind, precious gemstones," he explained, noting that the experience was like something out of a science fiction movie.

He said the angel then told him: "'I'm like a cherubim and I work in the realms of glory.' And I thought, whoa, OK, why you are here? And he said, 'I'm here to release the glory that will bring a favor that will release supernatural resources for the purpose of kingdom. And I am a financial angel from the highest realms of glory working with Heaven's economy."

Bentley said he later told the host pastor the "international banker angel" had appeared to him in his bathroom in the middle of the night and was told that evangelists Bob Jones and Shawn Bolz were both visited by the same financial angel at the unnamed hotel.

He also talked about another angelic encounter from January 2007 where he was forced to wrestle with a "Spirit of the fear of the Lord" angel in his Vancouver home like Jacob wrestled with the angel from the Bible to bless him.

"I felt like Jacob wrestling with an angel," he said.

"Literally I couldn't scream for help from my wife, from anybody. And this angel now pulled out a sword. Like the sword of the Lord ... and I thought for sure. I braced for it because his sword was going to come down and just slice me in two," he said.

His encounter shifted into a visionary world where the angel cut a chain instead.