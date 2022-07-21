‘God set me free’: Ex-porn star on the battle she overcame to find freedom from drug addiction

An ex-adult film star who spent seven years in the porn industry and is now on a mission to help others find spiritual healing just delivered a transformational message about “identity.”

Brittni De La Mora recently joined her husband and “Let’s Talk Purity Podcast” co-host Richard De La Mora to address how not being able to discern one’s identity can have a dire impact on personal purity.

“Identity affects your purity … I didn’t know who I was. I ended up getting into the adult film industry,” she said in the latest episode of the show, describing how she tried to numb her pain with drugs until finding faith. “When Jesus revealed to me who I was in Him, He set me free.”

Listen to Brittni De La Mora discuss how God broke her from porn, drugs, and chaos — and why finding one’s identity is essential: