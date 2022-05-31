How have churches failed on mental illness? Inside the spiritual vs. mental battle

Mental illness has traditionally been a thorny topic inside some churches — and continues to spark challenging discussions today.

With may being Mental Health Awareness month, Christian Post reporter Nicole Alcindor shares her research on the topic, what the Bible says and her own experience navigating the subject matter.

"There's often a misunderstanding [among] many of our global church leaders to date," she said. "Many church leaders continue to mischaracterize or stigmatize mental illness as a spiritual issue."

Alcindor takes listeners through misconceptions and breaks down biblical stories that can help Christians better understand this dynamic. Listen to her explore the inside story on what's going on and why it matters (and subscribe to the podcast):

Read Alcindor's latest article: ‘Not a faith issue’: Churches address mental health stigma in the pews during awareness month

The Inside Story takes you behind the headlines of the biggest faith, culture and political headlines of the week. In 15 minutes or less, Christian Post staff reporters and editors will help you navigate and understand what's driving each story, the issues at play — and why it all matters.

