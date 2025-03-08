Home News Nick Vujicic to mark launch of faith-based alternative to traditional banking in Texas

A groundbreaking financial institution rooted in Christian values is set to make its debut in Texas.

ProLifeFintech is a financial technology company positioning itself as a faith-based alternative to traditional banking. Its mission is to align financial services with Christian values, particularly emphasizing the sanctity of life. The banking venture is set to celebrate its grand opening in Plano on Saturday night.

Billed as “an unforgettable evening” to launch a financial institution that “honors God and aligns with His principles,” the evening’s festivities will be hosted by Betsy Gray, co-founder of ProLifeFintech, and includes a lineup of prominent speakers, including Nick Vujicic, ProLifeFintech co-founder and motivational speaker; retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn who also served as national security advisor under the first Trump administration; and conservative commentator and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. Economic and financial expert Kevin Freeman is also scheduled to speak on the intersection of faith, values and economic stewardship.

The gala event will highlight ProLifeFintech’s stated mission to provide banking services that ensure customers’ money doesn't support causes conflicting with Christian beliefs, such as abortion. Leveraging “the use of technology to improve the traditional delivery of financial services,” ProLifeFintech operates under the sponsorship of a faith-based bank rather than holding their own charter, a move which officials say allows them to offer familiar financial technologies — like debit and credit card services — while adhering to their values.

Vujicic shared the personal experiences that inspired this venture, including his own “de-banking” experience.

“In 2019, I was framed and canceled for my Christian values. This was well before ‘cancel culture’ was introduced into our society,” he told The Christian Post on Thursday. “People were so hateful that we had a grenade at our home, a false magazine article published against me, a lawsuit threat, and a drone spying on my family and me. This culminated in being canceled by Chase Bank without cause.”

While he was never told why Chase Bank ended its business relationship with him, Vujicic says he believes he was targeted because of his conservative Christian views along with a social media following of about 16 million. It was around this same time, he said, that Gray approached him about the idea.

Gray “had been managing a women’s medical clinic that honors the sanctity of unborn life,” explained Vujicic. “The clinic felt guilty about making deposits to a bank they knew gave to the abortion industry. So, she researched local banks in her community and beyond. What she found shocked her: every bank and credit union she reached out to philanthropically supported Planned Parenthood.”

That includes Vujicic’s former bank, Chase Bank, which pro-life advocate Human Life International lists as one of several financial institutions that support Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion provider.

A few months after he was introduced to Gray, Vujicic says Chase dropped him as a customer.

“The Lord was clearly saying to me, ‘Now, are you ready to start my bank with Betsy?’ That’s how ProLifeFintech was born,” he said. “Several years later, here we are, building something we’re incredibly passionate about.”

Looking back, says Vujicic, he’s grateful things worked out the way they did.

“Had I not been canceled by my bank, I may not have co-founded ProLifeFintech,” he said. “It was through that experience that I realized the urgent need for a secure, values-driven financial alternative, because no one should ever be canceled for their conservative beliefs.”

He says people of faith who bank with ProLifeFintech can have the confidence that their money will never be used to invest in organizations with values that run contrary to their own.

“I don’t know about you, but I certainly don’t want to put my money in a bank knowing that they could use it to donate to organizations that don’t value the sanctity of life,” said Vujicic. “I want to know that my money, God’s money, is in a bank that honors God, serves people, and always chooses to support life — all human life.”