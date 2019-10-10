Faith-based musical 'A Week Away' starring Sherri Shepherd to hit movie theaters in 2020

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

A family-friendly faith-based musical based on a wayward teenager's first experience at a church camp will debut in theaters nationwide in 2020.

The production of “A Week Away” focuses on “troubled teenager Will Hawkins whose recent run-in with the law puts him at an important crossroads: go to juvenile hall or attend a Christian summer camp. At first, a fish-out-of-water, Will eventually opens his heart and discovers a love and sense of belonging in the last place he expected to find it,” the film’s synopsis reads.

Produced by Alan Powell, Steve Barnett and Gabriel Vasquez, the faith-based musical is scheduled to hit theaters in 2020.

Actors in the production include: Sherri Shepherd (“The View,” “Brian Banks”); Bailee Madison (“The Good Witch,” “Bridge to Terabithia”); Kevin Quinn (Disney's “Bunk'd,” “Adventures in Babysitting”); and David Koechner (“Anchorman,” “The Goldbergs”).

The movie will have a message of “acceptance and forgiveness” and is “blended with compassion and humor,” the filmmakers said in comments to The Christian Post. The inspiring message will be told along with choreography and reimagined recordings of popular Christians songs by artists such as Amy Grant, for King and Country, Michael W. Smith and Steven Curtis Chapman. The music is composed by award-winning producer Adam Watts (“High School Musical 3”).

“The exceptional acting combined with energetic musical and dance numbers are beyond what we imagined,” Vasquez said in a statement shared with CP. “The story is for the entire family and will visibly move audiences through tears and laughter, and we are excited to bring this to theaters in 2020.”

Former Christian singer turned Hollywood actor Alan Powell is behind the camera for “A Week Away” as an executive producer and financer along with Vasquez, Vicky Patel and Steve Barnett.

Powell posted details about the shoot on Instagram Wednesday, writing: “Big day on set yesterday. Filmed two musical numbers with a bunch of background, a bunch of dancers and all of our lead cast. Thank you @melenadance for your choreography...you were unbelievable. Thank you to all the dancers who brought these musical numbers to life in such a magical way!”

Barnett also praised the cast and crew, saying: “We have assembled an incredible group of industry talent who have poured their heart into bringing to life what will be the first faith and family musical. There has never been a better time for this film and we are proud of what this team has achieved.”

Directed by award-winning music and commercial filmmaker Roman White, “A Week Away” is being filmed at Camp Widjiwagan in Nashville, Tennessee.