Home News 'Our faith in action': Florida megachurch to giveaway 3K bags of groceries

A Florida megachurch will distribute thousands of bags filled with groceries and pray with hundreds of families in need this weekend.



Celebration Church, which claims around 4,300 weekly worship attendees across two locations in Northeast Florida, will hold its annual "Serve Day" event on Saturday.



Celebration spokesperson Christina Warkentine told The Christian Post that the grocery giveaway event is one of the many outreaches the church holds "to show love to our city."



"We deeply value our partnership with Convoy of Hope, and when they gave us the opportunity to bless a large number of families in our community, we jumped at the chance," she said. "It's a practical way for us to share hope and meet real needs."

Celebration's first grocery giveaway event was held last year, with approximately 600 families receiving much-needed items, including food and cleaning supplies.



The church is preparing to help between 800 and 1,000 families, Warkentine said. Church volunteers are expecting to hand out just over 3,000 bags of groceries.



"If it's anything like last year, we expect to see hundreds of cars, opportunities to pray for others and share the Gospel, and a strong sense of joy among our church members as they praise God in their service to others," said Warkentine.



"We are currently bagging up our grocery items now and believe we will have a little over 3,000 bags of groceries. Last year, we gave away groceries for about 600 families, and we are expecting even more this year."



Celebration Church aims "to meet the needs of everyone who shows up," Warkentine said. "We'd love to see every canned vegetable, box of food, and cleaning supply given away."



Warkentine says Serve Day is "a powerful reminder that the church isn't a building" but rather "the people in it."



"It's a day for us to come together and live out our faith in action," she added. "By serving our city, we reflect the heart of Jesus and create moments where people can encounter His love in tangible ways."



"It also strengthens our relationships with other ministries and charitable organizations in our city, letting them know that Celebration Church is here and ready to serve whenever there's a need. Lastly, it instills in our congregation the importance of serving and showing the love of Jesus to all of our neighbors."

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe