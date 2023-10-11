Father, 3 sons imprisoned for selling toxic ‘Miracle Mineral Solution’ through fake church

Just over two months after they were found guilty of using a fake online church to dupe consumers into purchasing more than $1 million worth of a "Miracle Mineral Solution" that turned out to be nothing more than industrial bleach to cure ailments such as COVID-19, a Florida man and three sons have been sentenced to multiple years in prison.

Jonathan Grenon, 37, and Jordan Grenon, 29, were both sentenced on Friday to 12.5 years in prison each by a federal judge in Miami, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice. Their father, Mark Grenon, 66, and brother, Joseph Grenon, 36, each received five years, the statutory maximum sentence for conspiring to defraud the United States by distributing an unapproved and misbranded drug. Jonathan and Jordan Grenon were also found guilty of criminal contempt of court.

Mark Grenon was the leader of Genesis II Church of Health and Healing and marketed MMS through the fake church's website.

Before their conviction in July, prosecutors called Grenon and his sons "con men" and "snake-oil salesmen" who used their fake church to sell MMS as a "religious sacrament" able to cure 95% of known diseases.

Mark Grenon said in an interview with Natural News in 2020 that his family had been fighting with federal authorities about their support for MMS for about 10 years, but admitted that things only escalated when the Food and Drug Administration sent a warning to "stop" distributing their MMS "sacraments."

An April 2021 indictment described MMS as a toxic "chemical solution containing sodium chlorite and water which, when ingested orally, becomes chlorine dioxide, a powerful bleach typically used for industrial water treatment or bleaching textiles, pulp, and paper."

"Before marketing MMS as a cure for COVID-19, the Grenons marketed MMS as a miracle cure-all for dozens of other serious diseases and disorders, such as cancer, Alzheimer's disease, diabetes, HIV/AIDS, and leukemia, even though the FDA had not approved MMS for any use," the DOJ said.

"The Grenons sold tens of thousands of bottles of MMS nationwide, including to consumers throughout South Florida. They sold this dangerous product under the guise of Genesis II Church of Health and Healing ('Genesis), an entity they created to avoid government regulation of MMS and shield themselves from prosecution," authorities explained.

"Genesis' own websites describe Genesis as a 'non-religious church,'" DOJ officials stated. "And defendant Mark Grenon, the co-founder of Genesis, has repeatedly acknowledged that Genesis' has nothing to do with religion,' and that he founded Genesis to 'legalize the use of MMS' and avoid 'going to jail."